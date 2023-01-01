Advancing the ecosystem that’ll nourish the next generation of Fastly products

To tackle big, ambitious challenges, we depend on our inventive and resolved product and engineering teams. But that alone is not enough. Our vision for a more trustworthy internet requires active and enduring participation in our community. We’ll share how we’re working alongside the community on core internet protocols like QUIC, TLS, and HTTP, languages like AssemblyScript and Rust, and new standards like WebAssembly to drive forward our ecosystem and the future of Fastly.