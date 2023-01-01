View all Altitude 2020 talks
How replatforming helped us meet the call of customer needs, employee wellbeing, and business growth all at once

Tom Hayman

Head of Platform Engineering, Dunelm

Dunelm rebuilt its infrastructure to support a modern online retail experience that matched the company’s ambitions of becoming the number one home furnishing retailer in the U.K. That decision paid heavy dividends in 2020, as it not only improved every aspect of the customer experience and increased conversion, but also offered Dunelm the agility to adapt to the needs of its customers — and its people — when they needed it most.

Tailored online shopping experiences at scale

See how Fastly enables its online retail customers to personalize experiences based on location, buying history, device, and more.