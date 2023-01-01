View all Altitude 2020 talks
altitude logo
Customer case study 13:20

How the edge helped us open the aperture for unprecedented ecommerce growth

Presented by
speaker avatar

Hani Batla

CIO/CTO, Adorama

speaker avatar

Andriy Say

Lead QA & Reliability Engineer, Adorama

speaker avatar

Chaim Klar

Systems Architect, Adorama

twitterlinkedinfacebook

Adorama — one of the largest specialty online retailers for professional audio, video, and photography, and more — experienced staggering growth in 2020, as a new wave of creators found themselves with more time to dedicate to their hobbies and adapt to new ways to learn, work, and play. Hear first-hand how a full migration to Fastly enabled a simpler tech stack, rid their workflow of legacy system blockers, and ramped engineering velocity, putting Adorama in prime position to take advantage of substantial new traffic to their site.

Tailored online shopping experiences at scale

See how Fastly enables its online retail customers to personalize experiences based on location, buying history, device, and more.