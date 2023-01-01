View all Altitude 2020 talks
altitude logo
Customer case study 15:54

Magic tricks with Docker (or how to monitor Fastly in about five minutes)

Presented by
speaker avatar

Todd Jimenez

Lead CDN Engineer, Ticketmaster

twitterlinkedinfacebook

When the world changes and events go on hold indefinitely, how can you be strategic with your team's time and ensure that, when events are possible once again, your experience is in the best shape it's ever been? You take on projects that enable your team to work smarter, not harder. Such is the case with this custom tool that allows Ticketmaster to better address observability. Lead CDN Engineer, Todd Jimenez, demonstrates how to consume the fire hose that is Fastly’s streaming metrics and make those insights easily accessible for more holistic, efficient problem solving — and lets you in on his repository (github.com/mrnetops/fastly-dashboards) so you can perform some metrics magic of your own.

Everything you need to build on Fastly

Test and explore our platform with ready-to-deploy code examples, tutorials, API documentation, and more.