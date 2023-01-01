Managing an avalanche of fútbol fans with a live streaming waiting room

Natxo Imaz Erdoiza
CTO, Mediapro
With matches no longer being played in front of huge crowds this year, soccer fans flocked to live streaming — a trend Mediapro was primed at the edge to take advantage of. Hear how, in order to manage the thousands of subscribers wishing to view each game, the Mediapro team built a virtual waiting room at the edge, one that limits the rate of users starting new sessions, providing them with a seamless end-to-end experience.
Lightning-fast streaming at scale
Hear how we enable our video and audio streaming customers to deliver pixel-perfect content to the world.