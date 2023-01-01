Planning for the unpredictable: growing Fastly’s network in 2020 and beyond

Catharine Strauss
Senior Manager, Capacity Planning & Tools, Fastly
Artur Bergman
Chief Architect & Executive Chair, Fastly
In one way or another, this past year challenged all of us to do things differently. Our capacity planning and network teams were forced to reimagine our approach to network expansion as millions of people suddenly shifted to working, learning, shopping, and connecting online — all while operating as a fully-remote team. In this talk, we’ll share how we’re expanding our network ahead of new challenges — including the ones we can’t predict.
