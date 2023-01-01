View all Altitude 2020 talks
Planning for the unpredictable: growing Fastly’s network in 2020 and beyond

Presented by
Catharine Strauss

Senior Manager, Capacity Planning & Tools, Fastly

Artur Bergman

Chief Architect & Executive Chair, Fastly

In one way or another, this past year challenged all of us to do things differently. Our capacity planning and network teams were forced to reimagine our approach to network expansion as millions of people suddenly shifted to working, learning, shopping, and connecting online — all while operating as a fully-remote team. In this talk, we’ll share how we’re expanding our network ahead of new challenges — including the ones we can’t predict.

