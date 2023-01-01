The architecture it takes to deliver one billion A/B tests a day

As businesses search for new ways to adapt and thrive in these uncertain times, Saas companies are stepping up to help them innovate smarter. Chartbeat is leading the charge. Their image and headline testing products are used by some of the world’s largest media organizations to optimize engagement of their stories — to the tune of one billion tests every single day. Discover how the Chartbeat team leverages the edge to accommodate this incredible volume to customers around the world with sub-second latency in a world where milliseconds matter more than ever.