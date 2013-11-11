Fastly
EN
EN
JA
ES
DE
Under Attack?
(844) 4FASTLY
Support Center
Log in
Why Fastly
Products
Services
Solutions
Developers
Partners
Resources
Pricing
Talk to an expert
Try Fastly Free
EN
EN
JA
ES
DE
Menu
Blog
Follow and Subscribe
More stories
Categories
CDN & Delivery
Company news
Compute
Culture
Customers
DevOps
Edge network
Engineering
Events
Industry insights
Observability
Performance
Platform
Privacy
Product
Security
Streaming
WebAssembly
January 16, 2014
New Fastly Logging Features
1 min read
Over the last few months, we’ve completely overhauled Fastly’s entire logging infrastructure to keep up with our ever-increasing traffic. In addition to improving efficiency and reliability…
Simon Wistow
Product
January 14, 2014
Jason Cook at Linux Conference Australia 2014
1 min read
Last week, Fastly engineer Jason Cook spoke about TCP tuning at the 2014 Linux Conference in Australia. His session covers tuning several aspects of your application and the underlying TCP…
Kelly Jandro
January 8, 2014
Introducing Version Diff
2 min read
Simon Wistow
Product
December 18, 2013
5 Ways to Optimize for Holiday Traffic
4 min read
Simon Wistow
December 16, 2013
API Caching, Part I
5 min read
The web has come a long way since the 90s. In the past, sites were commonly driven by a single, monolithic application that acted as the only communication medium to a centralized database…
Ryan Richards
Performance
December 11, 2013
Reduce Page Load Times
3 min read
Ensuring a smooth end user experience with short page load times - whether for shopping online, reading the news, or collaborating on software - is one of the main reasons Fastly customers…
Chuck Tipton
November 27, 2013
Fastly at the Varnish User Group Meeting (VUG8)
1 min read
Fastly Caching Software is built on Varnish Cache, an open source HTTP accelerator. We are big believers in open source - we provide free services for Ruby Gems, PyPI, Perl and Debian among…
Kacie Hendrickson
November 26, 2013
Fastly CDN Expands
1 min read
At Fastly, we’re constantly working to upgrade our network and expand global capacity. Last week, we built up capacity in our Ashburn, New York City, and Los Angeles POPs and brought a new…
Kelly Jandro
Performance
Product
Edge network
Company news
November 20, 2013
Build Your Own Network
3 min read
At Fastly, we’ve been steadily building the world’s most advanced CDN. Since our founding, we’ve expanded the public network to include 17 globally distributed points of presence (POPs) and…
Ryan Richards
Product
Edge network
Engineering
November 14, 2013
How to Win Black Friday
7 min read
Paddy Bear
November 12, 2013
Fastly at FutureStack 2013
1 min read
Kacie Hendrickson
November 11, 2013
We're in London This Week
1 min read
Kelly Jandro
Newer posts
Older posts
Ready to get started?
Get in touch or create an account.
Try Fastly Free
Talk to an expert
Products
Edge Cloud Platform
Pricing
Try Fastly Free
Network Map
Solutions
Professional Services
Managed CDN
Support Plans
Talk to an Expert
Learn
Documentation
Developers
Resource Library
Blog
Events
Support
Support Center
Network Status
Contact Us
Company
About Us
Careers
Customer Stories
Partners
News
Investor Relations
Trust
© Fastly 2024
Terms of Service
Privacy policy
Acceptable Use
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube