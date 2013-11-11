Blog

Follow and Subscribe

More stories

Categories

January 16, 2014

New Fastly Logging Features

1 min read
Over the last few months, we’ve completely overhauled Fastly’s entire logging infrastructure to keep up with our ever-increasing traffic. In addition to improving efficiency and reliability…
January 14, 2014

Jason Cook at Linux Conference Australia 2014

1 min read
Last week, Fastly engineer Jason Cook spoke about TCP tuning at the 2014 Linux Conference in Australia. His session covers tuning several aspects of your application and the underlying TCP…
January 8, 2014

Introducing Version Diff

2 min read
December 18, 2013

5 Ways to Optimize for Holiday Traffic

4 min read
December 16, 2013

API Caching, Part I

5 min read
The web has come a long way since the 90s. In the past, sites were commonly driven by a single, monolithic application that acted as the only communication medium to a centralized database…
December 11, 2013

Reduce Page Load Times

3 min read
Ensuring a smooth end user experience with short page load times - whether for shopping online, reading the news, or collaborating on software - is one of the main reasons Fastly customers…
November 27, 2013

Fastly at the Varnish User Group Meeting (VUG8)

1 min read
Fastly Caching Software is built on Varnish Cache, an open source HTTP accelerator. We are big believers in open source - we provide free services for Ruby Gems, PyPI, Perl and Debian among…
November 26, 2013

Fastly CDN Expands

1 min read
At Fastly, we’re constantly working to upgrade our network and expand global capacity. Last week, we built up capacity in our Ashburn, New York City, and Los Angeles POPs and brought a new…
November 20, 2013

Build Your Own Network

3 min read
At Fastly, we’ve been steadily building the world’s most advanced CDN. Since our founding, we’ve expanded the public network to include 17 globally distributed points of presence (POPs) and…
November 14, 2013

How to Win Black Friday

7 min read
November 12, 2013

Fastly at FutureStack 2013

1 min read
November 11, 2013

We're in London This Week

1 min read
Newer postsOlder posts

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024