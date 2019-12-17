Fastly
CDN & Delivery
February 13, 2023
Delivering Super Bowl for more than a decade -- and breaking records in the process
2023 marks the 11th year of Fastly’s involvement in the Super Bowl. Back in 2013, we secured dedicated bandwidth to online businesses advertising throughout the game. However, since 201…
John Agger
Streaming
Customers
Performance
Industry insights
CDN & Delivery
Platform
April 29, 2022
HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly
QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1.
Jana Iyengar
Company news
Customers
Performance
Streaming
CDN & Delivery
Edge network
March 18, 2022
Fastly named Leader in commercial CDN by IDC MarketScape | Fastly
We are honored to announce that Fastly has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN Services 2022 Vendor Assessment.
Joshua Chase
Company news
Performance
Edge network
CDN & Delivery
Compute
February 14, 2022
OSM uses CDN for instant updates | Fastly
OpenStreetMap, a member of our open-source program, moved from a proprietary content delivery network to ours and saw improvements in speed, customizability, and innovation.
Hannah Aubry
Customers
Performance
CDN & Delivery
Edge network
December 22, 2021
Fastly's 2021 in Review
In this post, we’ll take a look back at the past year through the eyes of our edge cloud network to explore what we saw across new protocol adoption, security initiatives, network growth…
David Belson
Industry insights
Security
CDN & Delivery
Edge network
Engineering
November 17, 2021
30 Years of Web: Future Demands
As we look back to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the website, it’s also worth thinking about the next 30 years. There are a couple of areas where we — as engineers, developers, and…
Davin Camara
Industry insights
Engineering
Security
Performance
WebAssembly
CDN & Delivery
March 8, 2021
COVID boosts traffic across industries | Fastly
Increased internet usage due to COVID-19 drove a ‘COVID bump’ in traffic across certain industry verticals, including digital media publishing, education, and social media.
David Belson
Industry insights
Performance
CDN & Delivery
January 6, 2021
Improving network availability with Precision Path
Fastly introduces Precision Path to address short-lived network congestion issues, for improved protection from transient provider issues for origin server requests, and a more robust…
Rob Bushell
Performance
Product
CDN & Delivery
Edge network
March 10, 2020
How Network Automation Helps Fastly Live Streaming
How network automation, a small team of engineers, and key learnings from past extreme high-traffic moments allow us to support delivery performance at scale.
Ryan Landry
Performance
Streaming
CDN & Delivery
Edge network
Observability
January 15, 2020
Hybrid vs. Public vs. Multi-cloud
Compare the pros and cons of each stage of cloud evolution — hybrid vs. public vs. multi-cloud — to decide which stage is right for your business.
Adam Denenberg
Performance
CDN & Delivery
Engineering
January 7, 2020
Is multi-CDN delivery the solution to your QoE goals?
Multi-CDN delivery helps deliver a higher quality of experience and is growing in popularity. Let’s explore why and what key factors you should keep in mind in evaluating if it’s the right…
Lee Chen
Streaming
Edge network
CDN & Delivery
Engineering
December 17, 2019
Best Practices for Multi-CDN Implementations | Fastly
Learn how multi-cdn works and discover the benefits of a multi-cdn approach. See how you can implement a multi-CDN architecture using these 8 steps.
Dima Kumets
Edge network
CDN & Delivery
Engineering
Older posts
