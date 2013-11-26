Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Company news

July 18, 2016

Announcing Limited Availability for IPv6

Our Limited Availability program for IPv6 is here! Here’s how you sign up.
June 15, 2016

Introducing 100 Gigabit Ethernet into the Fastly network

As we continue to scale our network, we regularly evaluate technology advancements that keep us on the leading edge. One of these advancements is 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switches in…
May 31, 2016

Announcing POPs in Toronto and Boston

Our team has been hard at work — we’ve launched new points of presence (POPs) in Toronto and Boston.
November 26, 2013

Fastly CDN Expands

At Fastly, we’re constantly working to upgrade our network and expand global capacity. Last week, we built up capacity in our Ashburn, New York City, and Los Angeles POPs and brought a new…
Newer posts

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024