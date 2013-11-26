Fastly
EN
EN
JA
ES
DE
Under Attack?
(844) 4FASTLY
Support Center
Log in
Why Fastly
Products
Services
Solutions
Developers
Partners
Resources
Pricing
Talk to an expert
Try Fastly Free
EN
EN
JA
ES
DE
Menu
Blog
Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe
Company news
July 18, 2016
Announcing Limited Availability for IPv6
Our Limited Availability program for IPv6 is here! Here’s how you sign up.
Jason Evans
Product
Company news
June 15, 2016
Introducing 100 Gigabit Ethernet into the Fastly network
As we continue to scale our network, we regularly evaluate technology advancements that keep us on the leading edge. One of these advancements is 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switches in…
Ryan Landry
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
May 31, 2016
Announcing POPs in Toronto and Boston
Our team has been hard at work — we’ve launched new points of presence (POPs) in Toronto and Boston.
Ryan Landry
Product
Company news
November 26, 2013
Fastly CDN Expands
At Fastly, we’re constantly working to upgrade our network and expand global capacity. Last week, we built up capacity in our Ashburn, New York City, and Los Angeles POPs and brought a new…
Kelly Jandro
Performance
Product
Edge network
Company news
Newer posts
Ready to get started?
Get in touch or create an account.
Try Fastly Free
Talk to an expert
Products
Edge Cloud Platform
Pricing
Try Fastly Free
Network Map
Solutions
Professional Services
Managed CDN
Support Plans
Talk to an Expert
Learn
Documentation
Developers
Resource Library
Blog
Events
Support
Support Center
Network Status
Contact Us
Company
About Us
Careers
Customer Stories
Partners
News
Investor Relations
Trust
© Fastly 2024
Terms of Service
Privacy policy
Acceptable Use
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube