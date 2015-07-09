Blog

July 11, 2019

We stand with the LGBTQ+ community

Fastly has joined more than 200 companies to sign a “friend of the court” brief that urges the U.S. Supreme Court to ensure the protection of LGBTQ+ people.
June 20, 2019

Using Feedback to Improve User Experience

Our new user onboarding experience is built on our values of putting the customer first, transparency, and constantly iterating and innovating. See what's new, and our methodologies for…
January 3, 2018

How Fastly Supports an Ethical and Open Internet

Open source projects are the foundation of the internet; by sponsoring their important work, we support our vision for unfettered, scalable technical innovation. We’ve supported numerous…
July 9, 2015

Fastly Engineers Discuss Coding Bootcamps | Fastly

