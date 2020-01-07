Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Delivery

October 12, 2023

Firefox and Fastly take another step toward a privacy upgrade for the internet

Fastly and Mozilla are taking another important step toward a more secure and private internet with Firefox’s adoption of Fastly as an Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP).
February 13, 2023

Delivering Super Bowl for more than a decade -- and breaking records in the process

2023 marks the 11th year of Fastly’s involvement in the Super Bowl. Back in 2013, we secured dedicated bandwidth to online businesses advertising throughout the game. However, since 201…
April 29, 2022

HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly

QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1.
March 18, 2022

Fastly named Leader in commercial CDN by IDC MarketScape | Fastly

We are honored to announce that Fastly has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN Services 2022 Vendor Assessment.
February 14, 2022

OSM uses CDN for instant updates | Fastly

OpenStreetMap, a member of our open-source program, moved from a proprietary content delivery network to ours and saw improvements in speed, customizability, and innovation.
December 22, 2021

Behind the screens: 2021 in review

In this post, we’ll take a look back at the past year through the eyes of our edge cloud network to explore what we saw across new protocol adoption, security initiatives, network growth…
November 17, 2021

30 yrs building web apps for the future

As we look back to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the website, it’s also worth thinking about the next 30 years. There are a couple of areas where we — as engineers, developers, and…
March 8, 2021

COVID boosts traffic across industries | Fastly

Increased internet usage due to COVID-19 drove a ‘COVID bump’ in traffic across certain industry verticals, including digital media publishing, education, and social media.
January 6, 2021

Improving network availability with Precision Path

Fastly introduces Precision Path to address short-lived network congestion issues, for improved protection from transient provider issues for origin server requests, and a more robust…
March 10, 2020

How Network Automation Helps Fastly Live Streaming

How network automation, a small team of engineers, and key learnings from past extreme high-traffic moments allow us to support delivery performance at scale.
January 15, 2020

Hybrid vs. Public vs. Multi-cloud

Compare the pros and cons of each stage of cloud evolution — hybrid vs. public vs. multi-cloud — to decide which stage is right for your business.
January 7, 2020

Is multi-CDN delivery the solution to your QoE goals?

Multi-CDN delivery helps deliver a higher quality of experience and is growing in popularity. Let’s explore why and what key factors you should keep in mind in evaluating if it’s the right…
Older posts

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly freeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024