DevOps
January 21, 2020
5 tips for creating a secure DevOps culture
Integrating security into your DevOps cycle isn’t something that happens overnight. Here are five tips for building a culture in which secure DevOps can thrive, enabling your team to build…
Kevin Rollinson
Culture
DevOps
Security
June 14, 2017
HashiCorp on recovering from failures
Altitude NYC featured war stories from Fastly customers like Vogue, Spotify, and HashiCorp. Read on for our recap of Seth Vargo’s talk, where he discussed how HashiCorp was able to quickly…
Anna MacLachlan
DevOps
Customers
Events
March 14, 2017
Originless & Cloud-Based Services with Fastly + Terraform
In a previous post, HashiCorp’s Seth Vargo introduced the Terraform infrastructure-as-code tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure. In this post, we’ll cover two cases…
Leon Brocard
DevOps
Engineering
November 8, 2016
A step towards better Web API authentication
The Fastly API is an integral part of our CDN — using our APIs, customers are able to instantly reflect configuration changes, purge content, and perform anything that is available on the…
Toru Maesaka
Engineering
Performance
DevOps
Compute
September 28, 2016
Automating Fastly with Terraform
HashiCorp’s Director of Technical Advocacy discusses Terraform, their tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure safely and efficiently, and how they use it to codify Fastly…
Seth Vargo
DevOps
Engineering
Performance
Customers
June 9, 2016
Microservices war stories
The popularity of implementing microservices in today’s application landscape continues to rise. There have been countless success stories focused on migrating from a monolithic architecture…
Blithe Rocher
DevOps
Engineering
April 27, 2016
Improvements to Edge Dictionaries
We’re continuing to build on our unique ability to push your logic and decisions to the edge, and are happy to announce some exciting enhancements to our Edge Dictionaries. Our latest…
Jason Evans
DevOps
Engineering
Compute
