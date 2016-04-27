Blog

January 21, 2020

5 tips for creating a secure DevOps culture

Integrating security into your DevOps cycle isn’t something that happens overnight. Here are five tips for building a culture in which secure DevOps can thrive, enabling your team to build…
June 14, 2017

HashiCorp on recovering from failures

Altitude NYC featured war stories from Fastly customers like Vogue, Spotify, and HashiCorp. Read on for our recap of Seth Vargo’s talk, where he discussed how HashiCorp was able to quickly…
March 14, 2017

Originless & Cloud-Based Services with Fastly + Terraform

In a previous post, HashiCorp’s Seth Vargo introduced the Terraform infrastructure-as-code tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure. In this post, we’ll cover two cases…
November 8, 2016

A step towards better Web API authentication

The Fastly API is an integral part of our CDN — using our APIs, customers are able to instantly reflect configuration changes, purge content, and perform anything that is available on the…
September 28, 2016

Automating Fastly with Terraform

HashiCorp’s Director of Technical Advocacy discusses Terraform, their tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure safely and efficiently, and how they use it to codify Fastly…
June 9, 2016

Microservices war stories

The popularity of implementing microservices in today’s application landscape continues to rise. There have been countless success stories focused on migrating from a monolithic architecture…
April 27, 2016

Improvements to Edge Dictionaries

We’re continuing to build on our unique ability to push your logic and decisions to the edge, and are happy to announce some exciting enhancements to our Edge Dictionaries. Our latest…
