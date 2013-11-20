Blog

December 8, 2016

Scaling Fastly Network: Balancing Requests | Fastly

Our previous post detailed how Fastly started down the slippery slope of network software. By implementing a distributed routing system on commodity switches, we were able to maintain…
October 11, 2016

Announcing our 30th POP: Paris!

We’re pleased to announce that our 30th POP has come online to the Fastly Network. Located in Paris, France, our new CDG POP is designed to better service Europe by decreasing latency and…
August 2, 2016

Announcing Fastly’s POP in the United Arab Emirates

We’re pleased to announce Fastly’s first POP in the Middle East, located in Fujairah, UAE. Located just 100 miles east of Dubai, Fujairah (FJR) is home to a number of major submarine cable…
June 15, 2016

Introducing 100 Gigabit Ethernet into the Fastly network

As we continue to scale our network, we regularly evaluate technology advancements that keep us on the leading edge. One of these advancements is 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switches in…
June 8, 2016

Why having more POPs isn’t always better

We’re often asked why having more POPs doesn’t necessarily make a CDN faster. To help illustrate, we’ll use an analogy of convenience stores versus supermarkets.
May 11, 2016

Scaling Fastly Network: Fighting FIB | Fastly

This post is the first in a series detailing the evolution of network software at Fastly. We’re unique amongst our peers in that from inception, we’ve always viewed networking as an integral…
July 30, 2015

How Fastly builds POPs

Building a new point of presence (POP) from scratch involves all of the engineering groups within Fastly. Our data center infrastructure (DCI) team spearheads and coordinates the POP build…
May 19, 2015

Fastly Cloud Accelerator to Connect with GCP | Fastly

February 13, 2015

How our solid-state drives result in cost savings for customers

Solid-State Drives (SSDs) are semiconductor-based storage devices that save persistent data by using NAND flash memory. See how Fastly manages caches with SSDs and how you can save.
February 4, 2014

How Fastly Chooses POP Locations

November 26, 2013

Fastly CDN Expands

At Fastly, we’re constantly working to upgrade our network and expand global capacity. Last week, we built up capacity in our Ashburn, New York City, and Los Angeles POPs and brought a new…
November 20, 2013

Build Your Own Network

At Fastly, we’ve been steadily building the world’s most advanced CDN. Since our founding, we’ve expanded the public network to include 17 globally distributed points of presence (POPs) and…
