Back to all stories
Edge network
December 8, 2016
Scaling Fastly Network: Balancing Requests | Fastly
Our previous post detailed how Fastly started down the slippery slope of network software. By implementing a distributed routing system on commodity switches, we were able to maintain…
João Taveira Araújo
Lorenzo Saino
Lennert Buytenhek
Engineering
Product
Performance
Edge network
October 11, 2016
Announcing our 30th POP: Paris!
We’re pleased to announce that our 30th POP has come online to the Fastly Network. Located in Paris, France, our new CDG POP is designed to better service Europe by decreasing latency and…
Tom Daly
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
August 2, 2016
Announcing Fastly’s POP in the United Arab Emirates
We’re pleased to announce Fastly’s first POP in the Middle East, located in Fujairah, UAE. Located just 100 miles east of Dubai, Fujairah (FJR) is home to a number of major submarine cable…
Tom Daly
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
June 15, 2016
Introducing 100 Gigabit Ethernet into the Fastly network
As we continue to scale our network, we regularly evaluate technology advancements that keep us on the leading edge. One of these advancements is 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switches in…
Ryan Landry
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
June 8, 2016
Why having more POPs isn’t always better
We’re often asked why having more POPs doesn’t necessarily make a CDN faster. To help illustrate, we’ll use an analogy of convenience stores versus supermarkets.
Simon Wistow
Performance
Product
Edge network
Platform
May 11, 2016
Scaling Fastly Network: Fighting FIB | Fastly
This post is the first in a series detailing the evolution of network software at Fastly. We’re unique amongst our peers in that from inception, we’ve always viewed networking as an integral…
João Taveira Araújo
Product
Performance
Edge network
July 30, 2015
How Fastly builds POPs
Building a new point of presence (POP) from scratch involves all of the engineering groups within Fastly. Our data center infrastructure (DCI) team spearheads and coordinates the POP build…
Blake Crosby
Performance
Product
Edge network
May 19, 2015
Fastly Cloud Accelerator to Connect with GCP | Fastly
Lee Chen
Product
Performance
Edge network
Engineering
February 13, 2015
How our solid-state drives result in cost savings for customers
Solid-State Drives (SSDs) are semiconductor-based storage devices that save persistent data by using NAND flash memory. See how Fastly manages caches with SSDs and how you can save.
Simon Wistow
Performance
Product
Edge network
February 4, 2014
How Fastly Chooses POP Locations
Chris Hendrie
Performance
Product
Edge network
November 26, 2013
Fastly CDN Expands
At Fastly, we’re constantly working to upgrade our network and expand global capacity. Last week, we built up capacity in our Ashburn, New York City, and Los Angeles POPs and brought a new…
Kelly Jandro
Performance
Product
Edge network
Company news
November 20, 2013
Build Your Own Network
At Fastly, we’ve been steadily building the world’s most advanced CDN. Since our founding, we’ve expanded the public network to include 17 globally distributed points of presence (POPs) and…
Ryan Richards
Product
Edge network
Engineering
