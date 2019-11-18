Blog

January 30, 2020

Modernizing the internet with HTTP/3 and QUIC

Fastly’s QUIC and HTTP/3 beta is coming soon. Join the waitlist and discover how these two new protocols solve the modern internet’s problems.
January 21, 2020

5 tips for creating a secure DevOps culture

Integrating security into your DevOps cycle isn’t something that happens overnight. Here are five tips for building a culture in which secure DevOps can thrive, enabling your team to build…
January 15, 2020

Hybrid vs. Public vs. Multi-cloud

Compare the pros and cons of each stage of cloud evolution — hybrid vs. public vs. multi-cloud — to decide which stage is right for your business.
January 7, 2020

Is multi-CDN delivery the solution to your QoE goals?

Multi-CDN delivery helps deliver a higher quality of experience and is growing in popularity. Let’s explore why and what key factors you should keep in mind in evaluating if it’s the right…
December 17, 2019

Best Practices for Multi-CDN Implementations | Fastly

Learn how multi-cdn works and discover the benefits of a multi-cdn approach. See how you can implement a multi-CDN architecture using these 8 steps.
December 17, 2019

Compute Demo: New Serverless Compute Environment | Fastly

Watch our Compute demo, and see the possibilities of our new serverless compute environment.
December 11, 2019

Internet changed in 2019, expect more in 2020 | Fastly

Take a look back at 2019’s major shifts in internet infrastructure, and understand what they mean for the future of the internet in 2020 and beyond.
December 9, 2019

How Rack and Roll lets us grow our network with purpose

Rack and Roll is our new, scalable process for building and delivering POPs worldwide. From concept to go-live, discover how we build and ship our servers to expand our global network.
December 3, 2019

Fastly's changelog tracks API enhancements | Fastly

Fastly launches a more robust and transparent API changelog that will make it easier for developers to get the facts they need to keep building the experiences users love.
November 21, 2019

Fast Path Failover Tech Boosts Delivery | Fastly

Improve traffic deliverability by mitigating the impact of internet weather by automatically detecting and re-routing underperforming edge connections.
November 20, 2019

Seven tips to improve live streaming

At Fastly, we’ve helped some of the world’s leading broadcasters and content owners deliver live events that scale from local news to the very largest sporting events. And we’ve learned a…
November 18, 2019

TLS with Fastly is now easier and more flexible

Fastly now offers two new TLS services for the trust, flexibility, and scalability customers need to bring the best of the internet to life.
