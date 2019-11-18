Fastly
Blog
January 30, 2020
Modernizing the internet with HTTP/3 and QUIC
Fastly’s QUIC and HTTP/3 beta is coming soon. Join the waitlist and discover how these two new protocols solve the modern internet’s problems.
Jana Iyengar
Industry insights
Events
January 21, 2020
5 tips for creating a secure DevOps culture
Integrating security into your DevOps cycle isn’t something that happens overnight. Here are five tips for building a culture in which secure DevOps can thrive, enabling your team to build…
Kevin Rollinson
Culture
DevOps
Security
January 15, 2020
Hybrid vs. Public vs. Multi-cloud
Compare the pros and cons of each stage of cloud evolution — hybrid vs. public vs. multi-cloud — to decide which stage is right for your business.
Adam Denenberg
Performance
CDN & Delivery
Engineering
January 7, 2020
Is multi-CDN delivery the solution to your QoE goals?
Multi-CDN delivery helps deliver a higher quality of experience and is growing in popularity. Let’s explore why and what key factors you should keep in mind in evaluating if it’s the right…
Lee Chen
Streaming
Edge network
CDN & Delivery
Engineering
December 17, 2019
Best Practices for Multi-CDN Implementations | Fastly
Learn how multi-cdn works and discover the benefits of a multi-cdn approach. See how you can implement a multi-CDN architecture using these 8 steps.
Dima Kumets
Edge network
CDN & Delivery
Engineering
December 17, 2019
Compute Demo: New Serverless Compute Environment | Fastly
Watch our Compute demo, and see the possibilities of our new serverless compute environment.
Sean Leach
Product
Compute
Events
December 11, 2019
Internet changed in 2019, expect more in 2020 | Fastly
Take a look back at 2019’s major shifts in internet infrastructure, and understand what they mean for the future of the internet in 2020 and beyond.
Tyler McMullen
Industry insights
WebAssembly
Compute
December 9, 2019
How Rack and Roll lets us grow our network with purpose
Rack and Roll is our new, scalable process for building and delivering POPs worldwide. From concept to go-live, discover how we build and ship our servers to expand our global network.
Kat Diamantine
Davin Camara
Edge network
Performance
Engineering
Events
December 3, 2019
Fastly's changelog tracks API enhancements | Fastly
Fastly launches a more robust and transparent API changelog that will make it easier for developers to get the facts they need to keep building the experiences users love.
Keavy McMinn
Product
November 21, 2019
Fast Path Failover Tech Boosts Delivery | Fastly
Improve traffic deliverability by mitigating the impact of internet weather by automatically detecting and re-routing underperforming edge connections.
Lorenzo Saino
Raul Landa
Performance
Product
CDN & Delivery
Edge network
November 20, 2019
Seven tips to improve live streaming
At Fastly, we’ve helped some of the world’s leading broadcasters and content owners deliver live events that scale from local news to the very largest sporting events. And we’ve learned a…
John Agger
Streaming
November 18, 2019
TLS with Fastly is now easier and more flexible
Fastly now offers two new TLS services for the trust, flexibility, and scalability customers need to bring the best of the internet to life.
Blake Dournaee
Security
Product
