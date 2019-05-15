Fastly
Featured
November 12, 2019
Fastly and Partners Form Bytecode Alliance
Fastly teams up with Mozilla, Intel, and Red Hat to form the Bytecode Alliance, an open-source community working together on WebAssembly-based compiler tools and foundations that work across…
Tyler McMullen
Industry insights
WebAssembly
November 11, 2019
The Maturing of QUIC
QUIC, the new internet transport protocol set to replace TCP, was comprehensively built by tech industry leaders over nearly seven years. Go behind the scenes to see how QUIC evolved from a…
Jana Iyengar
Industry insights
November 6, 2019
Beta" A New Serverless Compute Environment
Fastly is now offering access to its serverless compute environment in private beta. Meet Compute@Edge, a uniquely secure, performant, and scalable approach to serverless computing.
Tyler McMullen
WebAssembly
Compute
October 24, 2019
Improving your search engine ranking (SEO) with Fastly
SEO is a murky science, with search engines striving to present the best possible result, and everyone else trying to figure out what "best" means in practice. What we do know is that…
Andrew Betts
October 15, 2019
Fastly streams logs to Kafka & Elasticsearch | Fastly
Fastly expands real-time logging support to include six additional endpoints, including Apache Kafka and Elasticsearch.
Dom Fee
Product
Streaming
Observability
September 26, 2019
Fastly + Terraform: now better, together
Fastly announces sweeping updates to reconcile its Terraform provider with key Fastly functionality, empowering customers with more automation and customization of services.
Phil Groman
August 6, 2019
Build with Fastly: Code Blocks & Tutorials
We're introducing a new collection of tools built just for developers — gathered on one easy-to-search page — so you can discover, test, and deploy edge solutions in a faster, safer way…
Adam Denenberg
Customers
Engineering
Compute
July 11, 2019
We stand with the LGBTQ+ community
Fastly has joined more than 200 companies to sign a “friend of the court” brief that urges the U.S. Supreme Court to ensure the protection of LGBTQ+ people.
Erica Perkins
Culture
June 20, 2019
Using Feedback to Improve User Experience
Our new user onboarding experience is built on our values of putting the customer first, transparency, and constantly iterating and innovating. See what's new, and our methodologies for…
Austin Spires
Culture
Engineering
June 11, 2019
Prevent attacks with proof of work | Fastly
With attackers using publicly available lists of compromised passwords in an attempt to steal accounts, proof of work is a good way to slow the attackers down.
Andrew Betts
Security
May 17, 2019
Fastly’s Initial Public Commit
Today, we listed on the New York Stock Exchange, marking our first day of trading as a public company. Our IPO is a big milestone for Fastly, as well as a celebration of the collective…
Artur Bergman
May 15, 2019
The lifecycle and performance of a Lucet instance
Lucet, Fastly’s open source WebAssembly compiler and runtime system, is designed to take WebAssembly beyond the browser, and build a platform for faster, safer execution on Fastly’s edge…
Adam Foltzer
WebAssembly
