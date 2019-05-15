Blog

November 12, 2019

Fastly and Partners Form Bytecode Alliance

Fastly teams up with Mozilla, Intel, and Red Hat to form the Bytecode Alliance, an open-source community working together on WebAssembly-based compiler tools and foundations that work across…
November 11, 2019

The Maturing of QUIC

QUIC, the new internet transport protocol set to replace TCP, was comprehensively built by tech industry leaders over nearly seven years. Go behind the scenes to see how QUIC evolved from a…
November 6, 2019

Beta" A New Serverless Compute Environment

Fastly is now offering access to its serverless compute environment in private beta. Meet Compute@Edge, a uniquely secure, performant, and scalable approach to serverless computing.
October 24, 2019

Improving your search engine ranking (SEO) with Fastly

SEO is a murky science, with search engines striving to present the best possible result, and everyone else trying to figure out what "best" means in practice. What we do know is that…
October 15, 2019

Fastly streams logs to Kafka & Elasticsearch | Fastly

Fastly expands real-time logging support to include six additional endpoints, including Apache Kafka and Elasticsearch.
September 26, 2019

Fastly + Terraform: now better, together

Fastly announces sweeping updates to reconcile its Terraform provider with key Fastly functionality, empowering customers with more automation and customization of services.
August 6, 2019

Build with Fastly: Code Blocks & Tutorials

We're introducing a new collection of tools built just for developers — gathered on one easy-to-search page — so you can discover, test, and deploy edge solutions in a faster, safer way…
July 11, 2019

We stand with the LGBTQ+ community

Fastly has joined more than 200 companies to sign a “friend of the court” brief that urges the U.S. Supreme Court to ensure the protection of LGBTQ+ people.
June 20, 2019

Using Feedback to Improve User Experience

Our new user onboarding experience is built on our values of putting the customer first, transparency, and constantly iterating and innovating. See what's new, and our methodologies for…
June 11, 2019

Prevent attacks with proof of work | Fastly

With attackers using publicly available lists of compromised passwords in an attempt to steal accounts, proof of work is a good way to slow the attackers down.
May 17, 2019

Fastly’s Initial Public Commit

Today, we listed on the New York Stock Exchange, marking our first day of trading as a public company. Our IPO is a big milestone for Fastly, as well as a celebration of the collective…
May 15, 2019

The lifecycle and performance of a Lucet instance

Lucet, Fastly’s open source WebAssembly compiler and runtime system, is designed to take WebAssembly beyond the browser, and build a platform for faster, safer execution on Fastly’s edge…
