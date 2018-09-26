Fastly
Blog
Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe
Featured
April 10, 2019
Expanding Fastly’s Partnership with Microsoft Azure | Fastly
We believe that developers should have the freedom to choose the best possible solution for their needs — without worrying about unpredictable costs. The internet should be a great…
Marcus Sarmento
Engineering
April 5, 2019
Feature policy: the web's missing guardrails
Over almost 30 years of its life, the web has grown beyond anyone's imagination, and the platform has become immensely powerful and flexible. With that power and flexibility comes complexity…
Andrew Betts
March 28, 2019
Lucet Takes WebAssembly Beyond the Browser | Fastly
Today, we're thrilled to announce the open sourcing of Lucet, our native WebAssembly compiler and runtime. WebAssembly is a technology created to enable web browsers to safely execute…
Pat Hickey
Engineering
WebAssembly
Compute
March 27, 2019
Supercharging Server Timing with HTTP trailers
Server Timing is a great mechanism for collecting new performance metrics in the browser. Fastly and Firefox have teamed up to make them even more powerful by adding support for using Server…
Hooman Beheshti
Dragana Damjanovic
Engineering
Industry insights
March 21, 2019
Why Fastly loves QUIC and HTTP/3
We're thrilled to be so invested in QUIC, a new transport protocol that is more responsive, secure, and flexible than what the internet uses today. Learn why, straight from our very own Jana…
Jana Iyengar
Industry insights
February 28, 2019
New branding, same mission
We are building a more trustworthy internet: where developers can innovate faster, so good companies can do great things. To better capture that spirit, we’ve refreshed our branding.
Rachel Goldberg
February 20, 2019
Creating standards for CDNs
Content delivery networks (CDNs) have been around for a long time, but they’re not all built in the same way. While Fastly’s edge cloud platform goes beyond traditional content delivery…
Mark Nottingham
Performance
Engineering
February 7, 2019
Guide for C and Rust programmers
Recently we launched Fastly Terrarium, a multi-language, browser-based editor and deployment platform where you can experiment with edge technology. Now, for those well-versed in C and Rust…
Frank Denis
Engineering
WebAssembly
Compute
December 10, 2018
How Terrarium reframes the compiler and sandbox relationship
Get hands-on with Terrarium, a Fastly project that lets developers harness the power of edge computing in the languages they already use. See how this technology demonstration came to be…
Tyler McMullen
Engineering
WebAssembly
Compute
November 20, 2018
How edge innovation sparked Fastly Labs
We’re thrilled to introduce Fastly Labs, a hub of in-progress projects and big ideas for the developer community to interact with, all built upon our philosophy of trust, transparency, and…
Tyler McMullen
WebAssembly
Compute
October 8, 2018
New Logging Endpoints with Fastly
Every business needs the ability to see how their site is doing, and troubleshoot any issues that may arise. Our real-time logging enables just that, so you can easily view your traffic…
Rachel Goldberg
September 26, 2018
3 Key Takeaways from Altitude SF | Fastly
1.4 billion active monthly users, 10 billion requests per day, and 5.2 TB per second peak traffic — these are some of the staggering numbers we heard about at our 7th Altitude conference…
Courtney Nash
WebAssembly
Events
Newer posts
Older posts
