April 10, 2019

Expanding Fastly’s Partnership with Microsoft Azure | Fastly

We believe that developers should have the freedom to choose the best possible solution for their needs — without worrying about unpredictable costs. The internet should be a great…
April 5, 2019

Feature policy: the web's missing guardrails

Over almost 30 years of its life, the web has grown beyond anyone's imagination, and the platform has become immensely powerful and flexible. With that power and flexibility comes complexity…
March 28, 2019

Lucet Takes WebAssembly Beyond the Browser | Fastly

Today, we're thrilled to announce the open sourcing of Lucet, our native WebAssembly compiler and runtime. WebAssembly is a technology created to enable web browsers to safely execute…
March 27, 2019

Supercharging Server Timing with HTTP trailers

Server Timing is a great mechanism for collecting new performance metrics in the browser. Fastly and Firefox have teamed up to make them even more powerful by adding support for using Server…
March 21, 2019

Why Fastly loves QUIC and HTTP/3

We're thrilled to be so invested in QUIC, a new transport protocol that is more responsive, secure, and flexible than what the internet uses today. Learn why, straight from our very own Jana…
February 28, 2019

New branding, same mission

We are building a more trustworthy internet: where developers can innovate faster, so good companies can do great things. To better capture that spirit, we’ve refreshed our branding.
February 20, 2019

Creating standards for CDNs

Content delivery networks (CDNs) have been around for a long time, but they’re not all built in the same way. While Fastly’s edge cloud platform goes beyond traditional content delivery…
February 7, 2019

Guide for C and Rust programmers

Recently we launched Fastly Terrarium, a multi-language, browser-based editor and deployment platform where you can experiment with edge technology. Now, for those well-versed in C and Rust…
December 10, 2018

How Terrarium reframes the compiler and sandbox relationship

Get hands-on with Terrarium, a Fastly project that lets developers harness the power of edge computing in the languages they already use. See how this technology demonstration came to be…
November 20, 2018

How edge innovation sparked Fastly Labs

We’re thrilled to introduce Fastly Labs, a hub of in-progress projects and big ideas for the developer community to interact with, all built upon our philosophy of trust, transparency, and…
October 8, 2018

New Logging Endpoints with Fastly

Every business needs the ability to see how their site is doing, and troubleshoot any issues that may arise. Our real-time logging enables just that, so you can easily view your traffic…
September 26, 2018

3 Key Takeaways from Altitude SF | Fastly

1.4 billion active monthly users, 10 billion requests per day, and 5.2 TB per second peak traffic — these are some of the staggering numbers we heard about at our 7th Altitude conference…
