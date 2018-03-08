Blog

September 13, 2018

Introducing Platform TLS and Subscriber Provided Prefix

Today we’re announcing two new offerings on the Fastly platform: Platform TLS and Subscriber Provided Prefix. Both empower companies to provide fast, secure web experiences to their…
July 24, 2018

Elevating the user experience at Fastly

We’re excited to share several recent user experience updates that enhance WAF, Image Optimizer, and user management functionality in the Fastly control panel.
July 16, 2018

2018: What is Next for Fastly?

Since Fastly’s founding seven years ago, we’ve remained focused on scaling our business differently, with care and purpose. We’re building a talented team, and carefully select customers who…
June 28, 2018

Network Expansion Update: 51 POPs & 22 Tbps

We have been busy over the first half of the year launching POPs in Vancouver, Canada; Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Mumbai and Chennai, India. Additionally, we’ve completed…
June 21, 2018

Introducing Quick Value Packages

Keeping your digital presence continuously tuned, optimized, and secure to align with changing business and technical requirements can be time consuming. That’s why we’ve put together our…
June 13, 2018

How to get Faster Websites With Early and Priority Hints

Websites still load too slowly. During the most critical time in the page load lifecycle, your connection is often almost totally idle. At Fastly, we’re watching a new technology that…
May 18, 2018

Early TLS at Fastly

While we started with an original intention to fully deprecate TLS 1.0 as early as 2015, we’re currently reporting that about 20% of our customers in total are still relying on TLS 1.0 and…
May 16, 2018

Recent Drupal Vulnerabilities

Hours after Drupal released a patch in April, 2018, attackers had already created and shared proof-of-concept exploit code resulting in over one million vulnerable sites. This news came four…
May 8, 2018

Improved control + security with real-time logging

We know that our customers value visibility and control — actionable insight into what’s going on across your digital services, and the flexibility to make changes when necessary. Real-time…
May 4, 2018

Altitude NYC 2018 recap

3,500 new Fastly service configurations deployed, 250 breakfast sandwiches eaten, 2 rants about edge computing (or at least one about self-driving cars), and one very big outdoor screen…
May 2, 2018

How to Clear Cache in the Browser

Learn how to clear a cache memory with JavaScript to fix errors and improve front end performance.
March 8, 2018

Building the WAF test harness

To help our customers secure their sites and applications — while continuing to give their users reliable online experiences — we’ve built a performant, highly configurable, and…
