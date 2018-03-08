Fastly
Featured
September 13, 2018
Introducing Platform TLS and Subscriber Provided Prefix
Today we’re announcing two new offerings on the Fastly platform: Platform TLS and Subscriber Provided Prefix. Both empower companies to provide fast, secure web experiences to their…
Courtney Nash
Product
Security
July 24, 2018
Elevating the user experience at Fastly
We’re excited to share several recent user experience updates that enhance WAF, Image Optimizer, and user management functionality in the Fastly control panel.
Jessica Allen
Brian Santiago
Customers
Product
July 16, 2018
2018: What is Next for Fastly?
Since Fastly’s founding seven years ago, we’ve remained focused on scaling our business differently, with care and purpose. We’re building a talented team, and carefully select customers who…
Artur Bergman
June 28, 2018
Network Expansion Update: 51 POPs & 22 Tbps
We have been busy over the first half of the year launching POPs in Vancouver, Canada; Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Mumbai and Chennai, India. Additionally, we’ve completed…
Tom Daly
Product
Performance
Edge network
Company news
June 21, 2018
Introducing Quick Value Packages
Keeping your digital presence continuously tuned, optimized, and secure to align with changing business and technical requirements can be time consuming. That’s why we’ve put together our…
Courtney Nash
Performance
Security
Observability
June 13, 2018
How to get Faster Websites With Early and Priority Hints
Websites still load too slowly. During the most critical time in the page load lifecycle, your connection is often almost totally idle. At Fastly, we’re watching a new technology that…
Andrew Betts
Performance
May 18, 2018
Early TLS at Fastly
While we started with an original intention to fully deprecate TLS 1.0 as early as 2015, we’re currently reporting that about 20% of our customers in total are still relying on TLS 1.0 and…
Blake Dournaee
May 16, 2018
Recent Drupal Vulnerabilities
Hours after Drupal released a patch in April, 2018, attackers had already created and shared proof-of-concept exploit code resulting in over one million vulnerable sites. This news came four…
Jose Enrique Hernandez
May 8, 2018
Improved control + security with real-time logging
We know that our customers value visibility and control — actionable insight into what’s going on across your digital services, and the flexibility to make changes when necessary. Real-time…
Simon Wistow
May 4, 2018
Altitude NYC 2018 recap
3,500 new Fastly service configurations deployed, 250 breakfast sandwiches eaten, 2 rants about edge computing (or at least one about self-driving cars), and one very big outdoor screen…
Courtney Nash
Events
May 2, 2018
How to Clear Cache in the Browser
Learn how to clear a cache memory with JavaScript to fix errors and improve front end performance.
Andrew Betts
Performance
March 8, 2018
Building the WAF test harness
To help our customers secure their sites and applications — while continuing to give their users reliable online experiences — we’ve built a performant, highly configurable, and…
Christian Peron
Security
Product
Engineering
