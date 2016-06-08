Blog

October 11, 2017

Building the Fastly WAF

In keeping with our security team’s vision for defending the modern web, we launched our Web Application Firewall (WAF) to help our customers secure their sites and applications while…
September 6, 2017

Reddit on building & scaling r/place

Altitude SF 2017 brought together technical leaders from Reddit, the ACLU, TED, Slack, and more to explore the future of edge delivery, emerging web trends, and the challenges of cloud…
August 11, 2016

Beacon termination at the edge

Using a CDN for beacon termination at the edge has gotten a lot of attention, in part because edge termination for beacons is cool; but it’s mostly because beaconing applications are…
June 8, 2016

Why having more POPs isn’t always better

We’re often asked why having more POPs doesn’t necessarily make a CDN faster. To help illustrate, we’ll use an analogy of convenience stores versus supermarkets.
