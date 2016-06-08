Fastly
Featured
October 11, 2017
Building the Fastly WAF
In keeping with our security team’s vision for defending the modern web, we launched our Web Application Firewall (WAF) to help our customers secure their sites and applications while…
Eric Hodel
Jose Nazario, PhD
Security
Product
Engineering
September 6, 2017
Reddit on building & scaling r/place
Altitude SF 2017 brought together technical leaders from Reddit, the ACLU, TED, Slack, and more to explore the future of edge delivery, emerging web trends, and the challenges of cloud…
Anna MacLachlan
Events
August 11, 2016
Beacon termination at the edge
Using a CDN for beacon termination at the edge has gotten a lot of attention, in part because edge termination for beacons is cool; but it’s mostly because beaconing applications are…
Hooman Beheshti
Performance
June 8, 2016
Why having more POPs isn’t always better
We’re often asked why having more POPs doesn’t necessarily make a CDN faster. To help illustrate, we’ll use an analogy of convenience stores versus supermarkets.
Simon Wistow
Performance
Product
Edge network
Platform
