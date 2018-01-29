Blog

October 10, 2018

Why performance is key to digital transformation

In the previous post in this series, we explored how leading organizations are staying ahead of the digital transformation curve. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at performance, a…
October 3, 2018

Accelerate your digital transformation

Digital transformation is one of the most-discussed topics at executive events — but what does it really mean for businesses? We'll explore the right framework for businesses of all kinds to…
April 4, 2018

How industry leaders approach digital transformation

Digital transformation — in which a business totally overhauls its strategy to take advantage of the full breadth of opportunities digital technologies have to offer — is definitely a hot…
January 29, 2018

Demystifying the cloud

Like it or not, the cloud is here to stay. Although 81% of executives surveyed experience cloud FOMO (“fear of missing out”), it’s not peer pressure alone that’s driving cloud adoption; the…
