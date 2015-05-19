Blog

September 19

Fastly Fanout makes stateful real-time communications easy

Fastly Fanout makes stateful, real-time communications easy for everyone – with or without WebSockets. Fanout takes the load off of you by taking the load off your origin.
April 29, 2022

HTTP/3 and QUIC are now available for our entire customer base at no additional charge

QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1.
February 14, 2022

How OpenStreetMap uses our modern CDN to push near-instant updates worldwide

OpenStreetMap, a member of our open-source program, moved from a proprietary content delivery network to ours and saw improvements in speed, customizability, and innovation.
December 22, 2021

Behind the screens: 2021 in review

In this post, we’ll take a look back at the past year through the eyes of our edge cloud network to explore what we saw across new protocol adoption, security initiatives, network growth…
June 8, 2021

Summary of June 8 outage

We experienced a global outage due to an undiscovered software bug that surfaced on June 8 when it was triggered by a valid customer configuration change. Here's a rundown of what happened…
January 6, 2021

Improving network availability with Precision Path

Fastly introduces Precision Path to address short-lived network congestion issues, for improved protection from transient provider issues for origin server requests, and a more robust…
September 1, 2020

Deploying network error logging with Compute

We’ve been experimenting with Network Error Logging with Fastly Insights and discovered that processing the NEL reports is a great use case for Compute. In this post, we’ll look at our first…
June 30, 2020

Leveling up observability with Compute

Observability is hard. Distributed systems, dev and testing environments, and outside vendors all complicate the problem. With Compute, Fastly wants to make observability easier. Here’s what…
March 10, 2020

How Network Automation Helps Fastly Live Streaming

How network automation, a small team of engineers, and key learnings from past extreme high-traffic moments allow us to support delivery performance at scale.
November 21, 2019

Fastly's Fast Path Failover Technology Improves Deliverability

Improve traffic deliverability by mitigating the impact of internet weather by automatically detecting and re-routing underperforming edge connections.
May 19, 2015

Fastly Cloud Accelerator to Connect with Google Cloud Platform

