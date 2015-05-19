(844) 4FASTLY
September 19
Fastly Fanout makes stateful real-time communications easy
Fastly Fanout makes stateful, real-time communications easy for everyone – with or without WebSockets. Fanout takes the load off of you by taking the load off your origin.
Ashley Vassell
Performance
Product
Edge
Network services
April 29, 2022
HTTP/3 and QUIC are now available for our entire customer base at no additional charge
QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1.
Jana Iyengar
Company news
Customers
Network services
Performance
Streaming
February 14, 2022
How OpenStreetMap uses our modern CDN to push near-instant updates worldwide
OpenStreetMap, a member of our open-source program, moved from a proprietary content delivery network to ours and saw improvements in speed, customizability, and innovation.
Hannah Aubry
Customers
Performance
Network services
December 22, 2021
Behind the screens: 2021 in review
In this post, we’ll take a look back at the past year through the eyes of our edge cloud network to explore what we saw across new protocol adoption, security initiatives, network growth…
David Belson
Industry insights
Standardization
Security
Network services
June 8, 2021
Summary of June 8 outage
We experienced a global outage due to an undiscovered software bug that surfaced on June 8 when it was triggered by a valid customer configuration change. Here's a rundown of what happened…
Nick Rockwell
Company news
Network services
WebAssembly
January 6, 2021
Improving network availability with Precision Path
Fastly introduces Precision Path to address short-lived network congestion issues, for improved protection from transient provider issues for origin server requests, and a more robust…
Rob Bushell
Performance
Product
Network services
September 1, 2020
Deploying network error logging with Compute
We’ve been experimenting with Network Error Logging with Fastly Insights and discovered that processing the NEL reports is a great use case for Compute. In this post, we’ll look at our first…
Patrick Hamann
Edge
Product
Real-time insights
Network services
June 30, 2020
Leveling up observability with Compute
Observability is hard. Distributed systems, dev and testing environments, and outside vendors all complicate the problem. With Compute, Fastly wants to make observability easier. Here’s what…
MJ Jones
Edge
Performance
Product
Network services
Real-time insights
March 10, 2020
How Network Automation Helps Fastly Live Streaming
How network automation, a small team of engineers, and key learnings from past extreme high-traffic moments allow us to support delivery performance at scale.
Ryan Landry
Performance
Real-time insights
Streaming
Network services
November 21, 2019
Fastly's Fast Path Failover Technology Improves Deliverability
Improve traffic deliverability by mitigating the impact of internet weather by automatically detecting and re-routing underperforming edge connections.
Lorenzo Saino
Raul Landa
Performance
Product
Network services
May 19, 2015
Fastly Cloud Accelerator to Connect with Google Cloud Platform
Lee Chen
Cloud
Product
Performance
Network services
Edge network
