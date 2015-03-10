Fastly
Security
February 18, 2016
Introducing Fastly Security Advisories
Today we’re announcing Fastly Security Advisories. Fastly will publish these to address security concerns that either trigger customer interest or require customer action to address.
Window Snyder
Security
February 16, 2016
Introducing the Fastly Security Speaker Series
Today we’re announcing the Fastly Security Speaker Series, an informal event for bringing together researchers and engineers to share research, tools, and ideas. Fastly will bring some of…
Window Snyder
Security
February 3, 2016
Update to our TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation plan
Last October, we announced our deprecation plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1. The PCI Security Standards has since updated their guidance, and we are revising our deprecation schedule accordingly.
Sean Leach
Security
October 15, 2015
Fastly's plan for plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation
The PCI DSS 3.1 standard has changed. In order to keep you up-to-date and secure online, we’re announcing our plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation.
Sean Leach
Security
September 10, 2015
Engineering a more resilient internet
Fastly Director of Security Engineering Maarten Van Horenbeeck shares his experiences of how the security community can protect the “global commons” that the internet has become.
Maarten Van Horenbeeck
Security
August 11, 2015
GitHub’s Joe Williams discusses mitigating security threats
At Fastly Altitude 2015, Joe Williams, a computer operator at GitHub, gave a talk on mitigating security threats (like DDoS attacks) with a CDN. This post is an overview of his talk, with…
Anna MacLachlan
Security
July 21, 2015
How to fuzz a server with American Fuzzy Lop
In this blog post, I'll describe how to use AFL's experimental persistent mode to blow the doors off of a server without having to make major modifications to the server's codebase. I've…
Jonathan Foote
Security
May 20, 2015
FREAK does not affect Fastly services
Fastly is not vulnerable to Logjam — we only offer the more secure Elliptic Curve variant of the Diffie-Hellman key exchange (ECDHE), and the RSA key exchange mechanism for clients that don…
Daniel McCarney
Security
May 15, 2015
Improve CA ops visibility with Cert Transparency | Fastly
Daniel McCarney
Security
April 10, 2015
Addressing TLS Revocation and OCSP Challenges
Rotation, expiration, and revocation of secrets are all important concerns that require careful and difficult up-front design. Transport Layer Security (TLS), the protocol underlying secure…
Daniel McCarney
Security
March 19, 2015
March 19 OpenSSL Security Advisory
Fastly has evaluated each of these vulnerabilities and found that only one moderate-severity bug affects our configuration. We are currently testing the patch and coordinating a global…
Daniel McCarney
Security
March 10, 2015
TLS at the edge and server-side security
Daniel McCarney
Security
