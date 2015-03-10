Blog

February 18, 2016

Introducing Fastly Security Advisories

Today we’re announcing Fastly Security Advisories. Fastly will publish these to address security concerns that either trigger customer interest or require customer action to address.
February 16, 2016

Introducing the Fastly Security Speaker Series

Today we’re announcing the Fastly Security Speaker Series, an informal event for bringing together researchers and engineers to share research, tools, and ideas. Fastly will bring some of…
February 3, 2016

Update to our TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation plan

Last October, we announced our deprecation plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1. The PCI Security Standards has since updated their guidance, and we are revising our deprecation schedule accordingly.
October 15, 2015

Fastly's plan for plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation

The PCI DSS 3.1 standard has changed. In order to keep you up-to-date and secure online, we’re announcing our plan for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 deprecation.
September 10, 2015

Engineering a more resilient internet

Fastly Director of Security Engineering Maarten Van Horenbeeck shares his experiences of how the security community can protect the “global commons” that the internet has become.
August 11, 2015

GitHub’s Joe Williams discusses mitigating security threats

At Fastly Altitude 2015, Joe Williams, a computer operator at GitHub, gave a talk on mitigating security threats (like DDoS attacks) with a CDN. This post is an overview of his talk, with…
July 21, 2015

How to fuzz a server with American Fuzzy Lop

In this blog post, I'll describe how to use AFL's experimental persistent mode to blow the doors off of a server without having to make major modifications to the server's codebase. I've…
May 20, 2015

FREAK does not affect Fastly services

Fastly is not vulnerable to Logjam — we only offer the more secure Elliptic Curve variant of the Diffie-Hellman key exchange (ECDHE), and the RSA key exchange mechanism for clients that don…
May 15, 2015

Improve CA ops visibility with Cert Transparency | Fastly

April 10, 2015

Addressing TLS Revocation and OCSP Challenges

Rotation, expiration, and revocation of secrets are all important concerns that require careful and difficult up-front design. Transport Layer Security (TLS), the protocol underlying secure…
March 19, 2015

March 19 OpenSSL Security Advisory

Fastly has evaluated each of these vulnerabilities and found that only one moderate-severity bug affects our configuration. We are currently testing the patch and coordinating a global…
March 10, 2015

TLS at the edge and server-side security

