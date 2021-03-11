Blog

Simran Khalsa

Staff Security Researcher
December 14, 2021

Log4Shell attacks (CVE-2021-44228) insights | Fastly

We’re sharing our latest data and new insights into the Log4j/Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228 + CVE-2021-45046) in this post in order to help the engineering community cope with the…
December 10, 2021

Log4Shell exploit found in Log4j | Fastly

CVE-2021-44228 is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in the Apache Log4j library being actively exploited. We provide our observations into the exploit and a summary of its impact.
September 3, 2021

Atlassian Confluence OGNL Injection Vulnerability Protection | Fastly

Our Security Research Team has built and deployed a rule to help protect customers of our next-gen WAF against the recently announced Confluence Server OGNL injection vulnerability, CVE-202…
March 11, 2021

Next-Gen WAF for Microsoft Exchange | Fastly

Fastly’s security research team has built and deployed a rule to protect Signal Sciences Next-Gen WAF customers against the recently announced Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerabilities.
