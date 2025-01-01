Account lockouts English English

Why is my account locked?

For security reasons, Fastly limits the number of times someone can try logging in to an account. We don't want to give people unlimited attempts at guessing your password, so we stop them from trying after a limited number of failed attempts to sign in. You can change your password at any time when you're logged in to your account.

I am not using two-factor authentication. How can I access my account?

Once locked, you will not be able to sign in to your account, even with the correct password. To unlock your account because you exceeded the number of guesses you were allowed, you can either:

reset the password yourself.

ask a superuser associated with your account to send you a password reset email.

I am using two-factor authentication. How can I access my account?

I don't have my mobile device.

If you do not have access to your mobile device, you can complete the login process using one of your recovery codes. These were the recovery codes you saved in a secured location outside of your Fastly account when two-factor authentication was first enabled. You can continue to use your recovery codes until your device is once again accessible. Recovery codes can only be used once, however, so remember to regenerate a new set to avoid running out before you recover your mobile device.

If you don't believe you will be able to recover your lost mobile device and you still have at least two recovery codes left, you can log in with one recovery code and disable two-factor authentication with a second code. Once two-factor authentication is disabled, you can re-enable it with a new mobile device at a later time and regenerate a new set of codes.

I don't have my mobile device and I don't have my recovery codes.

If you don't have your mobile device and didn't save any recovery codes, have another user at your company with the superuser role follow the steps to reset a user's two-factor authentication. If you don't know who a superuser is at your company, contact support.

I don't have my phone, I didn't save my recovery codes, and I am the only superuser for the account.

Contact Customer Support. We will verify that you are associated with the company by phone. We will use the contact information located on the company website or under the Fastly account tab. Upon verification, we will send you a recovery code and reset your password.

Was my account compromised?

If a user's account appears to be hacked or phished, we may proactively reset the passwords for the affected accounts to revoke access to the hacker. In these cases, we send an email to the account's real owner (you) with additional information on how to reset the password. If you received one of these emails, follow the instructions in the email.

If you think your account has been hacked or phished, contact Customer Support immediately.

How is a locked account different from a blocked account?

Fastly allows you to restrict who can access your Fastly account based on the IP address of the person attempting to log in. This means that even with the correct login name and password, access to your Fastly account may be blocked if the IP doesn't match your company's list of allowed addresses.

If your company enables this optional IP allowlisting, they must keep the list of restricted IP addresses up to date. Only users with the role of superuser can make changes to the IP allowlist settings (your account owner is always a superuser), and your account owner must have a valid telephone number on file to do so.

If your IP addresses change after allowlisting is enabled and you forget to update your allowlist configuration, you will be locked out of your account. You will need to contact support to request that a Customer Support representative contact your account's owner via telephone during Fastly's regular business hours. To protect your account's security, we will not unlock your account based on an email request alone.