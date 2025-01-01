Billing
- English
- 日本語
These articles describe Fastly's billing and payment plans and how to make adjustments to your billing information.
To access billing-related detail for your account, go to Account > Billing . This menu provides options that allow you to review and…
Read more »
The Billing overview page allows you to view general billing information and bill-related metrics for your account broken down by product…
Read more »
We bill you as specified in your applicable ordering document. Unless otherwise specified, we will bill you monthly according to that month…
Read more »
The Plan usage page allows you to view your account usage metrics broken down by product and region over key, monthly timeframes, up to…
Read more »
The Trials page allows you to view details about product or feature trials that are active or can be started. The Trials page also…
Read more »
Fastly offers a variety of account types, which we detail below. Trial accounts We provide several ways to give Fastly a try before you…
Read more »
You can cancel your Fastly account at any time. Have your account owner follow these steps: Deactivate and then delete all services on…
Read more »
If you've been assigned a superuser or billing role , you can manage your account plans, including upgrading to a paid account, and review…
Read more »
At the end of each month, your account's billing contact will be sent an email summarizing your current usage levels and the charges your…
Read more »
You can upgrade your Fastly account for delivery services in the control panel. Have an account superuser follow these steps: Go to…
Read more »