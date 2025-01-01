  1. Home
Billing

These articles describe Fastly's billing and payment plans and how to make adjustments to your billing information.

About the Billing menu
To access billing-related detail for your account, go to Account > Billing . This menu provides options that allow you to review and…

About the Billing overview page
The Billing overview page allows you to view general billing information and bill-related metrics for your account broken down by product…

About the charges on your bill
We bill you as specified in your applicable ordering document. Unless otherwise specified, we will bill you monthly according to that month…

About the Plan usage page
The Plan usage page allows you to view your account usage metrics broken down by product and region over key, monthly timeframes, up to…

About the Trials page
The Trials page allows you to view details about product or feature trials that are active or can be started. The Trials page also…

Account types
Fastly offers a variety of account types, which we detail below. Trial accounts We provide several ways to give Fastly a try before you…

Canceling your account
You can cancel your Fastly account at any time. Have your account owner follow these steps: Deactivate and then delete all services on…

Managing account plans and usage details
If you've been assigned a superuser or billing role , you can manage your account plans, including upgrading to a paid account, and review…

Paying your bill
At the end of each month, your account's billing contact will be sent an email summarizing your current usage levels and the charges your…

Upgrading your account
You can upgrade your Fastly account for delivery services in the control panel. Have an account superuser follow these steps: Go to…

