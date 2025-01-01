About the Billing menu
To access billing-related detail for your account, go to Account > Billing. This menu provides options that allow you to review and manage things related to the charges associated with products and features enabled for your account.
All users can see the Billing menu and the items within it, but you'll only be able to view the data on linked pages if you've been assigned the role of billing or superuser. All other user roles may see an error message indicating you're not authorized to view the information.
From the Billing menu, you can access:
- the billing Overview page where you can gain insight on past bills and usage related to bill-related metrics for your account broken down by product and region over key, monthly timeframes.
- the Plan usage page where you can view your account plans and usage details.
- the Trials page where you can view details about product or feature trials.
- the Invoices page where you can view a complete history of the monthly bills for your Fastly account and their payment statuses, which you can use to review your specific account charges that are active or can be started.
- the Billing information page where you can upgrade to a paid account from a trial account. Once on a paid account, you can view and edit your credit card information and update your billing address for your account, if you have the appropriate permissions to do so.Billing plan information is only available for Delivery customers.
