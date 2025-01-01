About the Products page English English

The Products page allows you to view details about all available products for purchase or feature trials that are active or can be started. The Products page also provides access to usage metrics for trials you have started. To access the Trials page, go to Account > Billing > Products.

Before you begin

Keep in mind the following limitations:

Only users assigned the billing or superuser role can access the Products page.

Only superusers can start trials or upgrade to full access of the product.

When your user role allows you access to this page, a list of cards for product lines showing all available products appears. For each product the following details are available:

whether or not an available product has been purchased for your account or whether it's available to trial

if a product has been purchased or a trial started, the date on which it was done, and in the case of a trial, its expiration date

access to summarized usage details for the trial

if a product has been purchase, a link to navigate to the relevant feature page

a link to relevant documentation for the product or feature

Use the search bar to filter the page for specific products.

Purchasing a product

Fastly groups its products by product lines. You can purchase a product from one of these product lines at any time by following these steps:

From the list of product lines, click Purchase to the right of the product you want to purchase. An enablement window appears with pricing details about the product you're purchasing and the date of your first bill that will include it. Read through the pricing and purchase details, then click Purchase now. The enablement process begins, which may require a short wait while Fastly processes your request. When the enablement confirmation message appears, click Done to be redirected to the appropriate area of the control panel where you can begin configuring your purchase for use with your account.

Starting a trial

Fastly allows you to trial some products and features before you purchase them by clicking Start trial to the right of its name.

You can start each trial once per account and immediately begin configuring it for use. Once your one-time trail ends, you can upgrade your account to retain full access to the product or feature by clicking Purchase.

Monitoring plan usage

Once you make a purchase or start a trial, you can view usage metrics related to it for the past 24 months. Clicking Usage under any product or feature name will take you to the Plan usage page, where you can view these usage metrics in detail, including metrics for expired trials.