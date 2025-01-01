About the Spend alert page

The Spend alert page allows you to configure a spend alert for your account by specifying a target dollar amount you'd like to be alerted on. When your month-to-date bill reaches 80% of the specified amount, all users with a superuser or billing role will receive an alert via email. The same will then happen if 100% of the specified amount is reached, which will be the final alert for that month. To access the Spend alert page, go to Account > Billing > Spend alert.

Before you begin

Be sure you know how to access the web interface controls before learning about the information you'll encounter here.

Configuring a spend alert

When your user role allows you access to this page, you'll be able to configure a spend alert:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Billing > Spend alert. Click Set up spend alert. Turn on the alert using the switch on the top left side of the card. Enter a dollar amount in the Monthly spend limit field. The amount needs to be at least $5. Click Save monthly spend limit.

Note that spend alerts do not account for discounts your account may receive from Fastly.

You can monitor your month-to-date (MTD) spend via the month-to-date page.

