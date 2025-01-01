About the Trials page English English

The Trials page allows you to view details about product or feature trials that are active or can be started. The Trials page also provides access to usage metrics for trials you have started. To access the Trials page, go to Account > Billing > Trials.

Before you begin

Keep in mind the following limitations about trials:

Only users assigned the billing or superuser role can access the Trials page.

Only superusers can start trials or upgrade to full access of the product or feature once a trial period has ended.

About the Trials page

When your user role allows you access to this page, a list of cards for product lines with available trials appears. Clicking Details within any product line allows you to view the following details:

whether or not an available trial is enabled or has been purchased for your account

the date on which a specific trial started and its expiration date

the name of the user who started the trial (that name will appear as "Fastly" if the trial was started by an internal Fastly admin and "Deleted user" if the trial was started by a user that has since been deleted from your account)

access to summarized usage details for the trial

a link to relevant documentation for the product or feature

Use the search bar to filter the page for specific trials.

Starting a trial

You can start trials for an entire product line or for any feature within that product line at any time:

Starting trials for entire product lines . From any product line card, click Start trial to the right of the product line's name and then confirm that you want to start all trials for the entire product line.

. From any product line card, click to the right of the product line's name and then confirm that you want to start all trials for the entire product line. Starting trials for specific features. On any product line card, click Details underneath the product line name to expose the features available and then click Start trial to the right of the feature you want to trial.

Once a trial is enabled, you can immediately begin configuring it for use with your account or on your services. Keep in mind, however, that each specific trial can only be started once per account. Once the trial is over, you can upgrade your account to retain full access to the product or feature by clicking Purchase.

Monitoring trial usage

Once a trial has been started, click Usage to view usage metrics about your trial period. You can view these usage metrics even after the trial has expired.