Account types English English

日本語

Fastly offers a variety of account types, which we detail below.

Trial accounts

We provide several ways to give Fastly a try before you purchase anything. Use a trial account to get hands-on experience exploring the capabilities of our platforms.

Delivery services development trials. We offer a development trial that allows you to test our delivery services by simply signing up. We allow you to test up to $50 of traffic per month for free to ensure everything fits your requirements. You can pay as you go from there by switching to a paid account directly in the web interface. Keep in mind that some add-on options (bringing your own TLS certificates, for example) require you to switch your account to a paid account before that functionality becomes available to you.

Compute services development trials. We offer a trial of Compute that allows you to gain experience working with Fastly's serverless edge platform. We allow you to test up to $50 of Compute charges. Once you've signed up for a Fastly account, start your trial by navigating to the Compute tab in the web interface and then following the on-screen prompts. Use the trial to test how serverless application concepts created in your non-production environment can be deployed to the Fastly Edge.

Keep in mind the limitations that apply to all trials:

Trial accounts are not designed for use with production traffic or workloads.

Trial accounts do not include customer support for Compute issues, nor are the service availability SLAs applicable. Only paid accounts include this support and the associated SLAs.

Specific resource allocation limitations apply during your Compute trial. Compute has a lower resource allocation that can only be increased or removed if you upgrade to a paid account, at which point normal limitations and constraints apply. Contact sales@fastly.com for more information.

Already have an account but looking to start a trial for a specific product or feature? Check out the Trials page for details.

Paid accounts

You can sign up for a paid Fastly account via our control panel or by contacting us at sales@fastly.com.

Signing up for a paid account online

You can use Fastly's delivery services on a month-to-month basis across our global regions. Start by signing up for a trial, explore a bit, and then, when you're ready to start pushing production traffic our way, upgrade your account directly in the control panel.

Once you switch to a paid account, the developer account trial option disappears and we'll begin billing you automatically at the end of every month using your credit card information. You can estimate your monthly delivery charges by using the pricing estimator on our pricing page. For more detailed information on those monthly charges, including how we measure your usage and when we charge you for it, see our guide to how we calculate your bill.

Contact us at sales@fastly.com for more information if you plan to push at least 2TB of data per month for delivery and require one of our TLS service options, if you plan to push a minimum of 4TB of data per month, or if you want to purchase our Gold or Enterprise support offerings. We also offer solutions targeted to the needs of specific industries.

Other paid accounts

If you signed up for a paid Fastly account via a method other than our control panel, refer to your contract with Fastly for specific details about your services.

Fastly's open source and non-profit program

We provide free services to members of our open source and nonprofit program. If you are interested in participating in the program, contact us at community@fastly.com to get started.