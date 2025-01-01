Upgrading your account
To upgrade your account for Compute services, contact sales@fastly.com.
You can upgrade your Fastly account for delivery services in the control panel. Have an account superuser follow these steps:
Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Account > Billing > Billing information.
- Enter your billing address information in the fields provided.
- Click Save and continue
- Enter your credit card information in the fields provided.
- Review the terms of the purchase agreement and click Complete purchase to upgrade your account.
Fastly never sees your credit card number. All transactions are handled by our fully PCI compliant payment gateway and their privacy policy can be found at https://stripe.com/legal/privacy-center.