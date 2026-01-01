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About Compliance reports

The Compliance reports area of the Fastly control panel provides downloadable audit evidence representing Fastly's compliance certifications. These reports are intended to support your organization's audit and governance review processes.

These compliance reports describe Fastly's own compliance posture. They do not certify that your organization's configuration or use of Fastly services meets any regulatory or compliance requirement.

NOTE: Compliance reports are confidential and are not to be distributed outside of your organization's internal audit, legal, and governance review processes.

Downloading a compliance report

All compliance reports are available in PDF format. To download a report, follow these steps.

  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Account > Compliance reports.
  3. Locate the report you want to download. Use the search field to filter by name if needed.
  4. Click the download icon Download icon to the right of the report. The report is downloaded and the download action appears in the Audit log noting the user and timestamp of the event.

Report categories

The Compliance reports area includes a table of reports across the following categories. Individual report titles may vary over time as reports are updated or reissued.

Understanding report dates

Reports in the Compliance reports table typically include the following date fields:

FieldDescription
Report dateThe date the report was issued
Start dateThe beginning of the period the report covers
End dateThe end of the period the report covers
Last updatedThe date the report was most recently updated in the Fastly control panel
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