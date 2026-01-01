  1. Home
User and account management

These articles describe how to manage users with permission to access to your account.

About the Account pages
Use the Account pages in the Fastly control panel to review and manage (depending on the roles and permissions you've been assigned…

Logging in and using Fastly
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers with Fastly accounts or with Signal Sciences accounts linked to Fastly accounts. The Fastly…

Troubleshooting your login
This guide describes what to do if you're having trouble logging in to https://manage.fastly.com/ or the Fastly Support portal…

About profile and security settings
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers with Fastly accounts or with Signal Sciences accounts that are linked to Fastly accounts…

Managing two-factor authentication
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers with Fastly accounts or with Signal Sciences accounts linked to Fastly accounts. If you…

Managing users
Fastly allows superusers to add users to an existing account via invitation, assigning them different roles and permissions as appropriate…

About user roles and permissions
This guide explains user roles and permissions and how they control access to your account. Multiple users often manage accounts, and each…

Automating user management
This guide describes how to automate the management of your account users when Okta serves as your identity provider (IdP). It describes how…

Changing company profile details
Fastly allows you change most of the details about your company after your account has been created, including the company name and address…

Changing names and email addresses
The Fastly control panel allows you to change the name associated with your Fastly account. HINT: Need to update a password associated…

Changing and resetting passwords
All users can change or reset their own password. If you've been assigned the role of superuser , you can reset the password of any user…

Managing multiple accounts
Fastly's multi-account user access feature allows you to manage your access to multiple Fastly accounts. If you've been invited as a user to…

Monitoring account activity with the audit log
The audit log keeps track of events related to your Fastly account, users, and services. You can use the audit log to determine which…

Reviewing service activity with the event log
Event logs keep track of events related to a service. With the appropriate user role and permissions you can use event logs to determine…

Enabling an IP allowlist for account logins through the web interface
Fastly allows you to define the range of IP addresses authorized on your Fastly account from which users are able to login to the Fastly…

Setting up single sign-on (SSO)
This guide explains how to set up and enable single sign-on (SSO) when using an identity provider (IdP) for authentication. SSO allows users…

Using API tokens
API tokens are unique security credentials that allow human users and automated systems to prove their identity to Fastly, thereby…

Unsubscribing from Fastly marketing email
If you receive what appears to be a legitimate marketing communication or promotion from Fastly, you may opt-out of these emails at any time…

