User and account management
These articles describe how to manage users with permission to access to your account.
Use the Account pages in the Fastly control panel to review and manage (depending on the roles and permissions you've been assigned…
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers with Fastly accounts or with Signal Sciences accounts linked to Fastly accounts. The Fastly…
This guide describes what to do if you're having trouble logging in to https://manage.fastly.com/ or the Fastly Support portal…
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers with Fastly accounts or with Signal Sciences accounts that are linked to Fastly accounts…
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers with Fastly accounts or with Signal Sciences accounts linked to Fastly accounts. If you…
Fastly allows superusers to add users to an existing account via invitation, assigning them different roles and permissions as appropriate…
This guide explains user roles and permissions and how they control access to your account. Multiple users often manage accounts, and each…
This guide describes how to automate the management of your account users when Okta serves as your identity provider (IdP). It describes how…
Fastly allows you change most of the details about your company after your account has been created, including the company name and address…
The Fastly control panel allows you to change the name associated with your Fastly account. HINT: Need to update a password associated…
All users can change or reset their own password. If you've been assigned the role of superuser , you can reset the password of any user…
Fastly's multi-account user access feature allows you to manage your access to multiple Fastly accounts. If you've been invited as a user to…
The audit log keeps track of events related to your Fastly account, users, and services. You can use the audit log to determine which…
Event logs keep track of events related to a service. With the appropriate user role and permissions you can use event logs to determine…
Fastly allows you to define the range of IP addresses authorized on your Fastly account from which users are able to login to the Fastly…
This guide explains how to set up and enable single sign-on (SSO) when using an identity provider (IdP) for authentication. SSO allows users…
API tokens are unique security credentials that allow human users and automated systems to prove their identity to Fastly, thereby…
If you receive what appears to be a legitimate marketing communication or promotion from Fastly, you may opt-out of these emails at any time…
