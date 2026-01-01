About profile and security settings

IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers with Fastly accounts or with Signal Sciences accounts that are linked to Fastly accounts. If you only have a Signal Sciences account, check out our information about the My profile menu instead.

You can manage your Fastly accounts, your personal profile information, and the security settings on your account, all in the same location.

Before you begin

Be sure you know how to access the web interface controls before learning about the details you'll encounter here.

Your account profile and security settings appear on a new tab, outside of the Fastly control panel, when you select Profile & security from the user quick links menu or go to Account > Profile and security.

From here, you can:

manage your profile information and do things like change your profile name

change or reset an account password

manage two-factor authentication

HINT: If you use both the Fastly and Next-Gen WAF control panels, you can switch between them by clicking one of the links that appears above the your profile and security settings.

What's next

Dig deeper into details about all areas of the web interface before you move on to working with services.