Managing multiple accounts English English

日本語

Fastly's multi-account user access feature allows you to manage your access to multiple Fastly accounts. If you've been invited as a user to more than one Fastly account, you can quickly switch between those accounts without logging out of the Fastly control panel. The multi-account user access feature works with single sign-on (SSO) and two-factor authentication.

HINT: Looking to switch between Fastly and Next-Gen WAF control panels? Use our application switcher.

Accepting an invitation to join an account

If you've been invited to a customer account and you don't have a Fastly user account, follow the instructions sent via email to create a user account and accept the invitation.

If you're an existing user who already has a Fastly user account, you'll see any invitations to join an account each time you log in. To accept them, click Accept invitation and you'll be added to that account automatically.

Switching accounts

Follow the steps below to switch between the customer accounts you can access:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the user quick links menu, click Switch account. From the list of accounts that appear, find the appropriate account and click Log in. If prompted, enter your password. If you have two-factor authentication enabled for your account, enter the time-based authentication code from your mobile device, then click Log in.

Setting a default account

You can set a default customer account that appears automatically when you log in to the Fastly control panel.

IMPORTANT: When you have multiple accounts configured to use single sign-on (SSO), you can't manually set a default account. Instead, the default account will be automatically set to the first account to which you've been invited.

Follow the steps below to set a default account:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Your accounts. In the Your accounts area, find the appropriate account and click Make default.

The next time you log in, the account you set as the default will automatically be selected.