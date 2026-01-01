Managing users English English

Fastly allows superusers to add users to an existing account via invitation, assigning them different roles and permissions as appropriate. You can delete user accounts when you no longer want someone to have access.

Before you begin

Before you begin working with user accounts, keep in mind the following:

Adding users to Signal Sciences accounts only . If you only have a Signal Sciences account, not a Fastly account, follow the instruction in our guide to managing Next-Gen WAF users.

. If you only have a Signal Sciences account, not a Fastly account, follow the instruction in our guide to managing Next-Gen WAF users. Changing who receives your bill. Follow our billing contact instructions to change who receives your bill.

Follow our billing contact instructions to change who receives your bill. Use Okta when user management is automated. If you automate user management with Okta, we strongly recommend user management happen in the Okta application, not in the Fastly control panel. Updates in the Okta application will be automatically reflected in the Fastly control panel, but the reverse is not true.

Adding account users

Adding account users happens via an emailed invitation. Follow these instructions to manage account invitations.

Adding a user to an account

To invite a user to an account:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > User management. In the User invitations area, click Invite a user. In the Email address field, enter the email address of the user to invite. From the Add a role menu, select a role to assign the user. (Optional) From the Add another role menu, select additional roles for this user. You'll only see roles that can be combined with the roles already selected. Keep in mind that adding the Superuser role to existing roles is redundant. You should remove other roles first if assigning the Superuser role. (Optional) Depending on the roles you've selected for this user, limit access to selected services by doing the following: From the menu in the Services area, select Limit access to specific services . A list of services associated with your account appears.

area, select . A list of services associated with your account appears. To the right of each service, select the specific permission level this user should have. Leave the permissions blank to keep specific services hidden. (Optional) Depending on the roles you've selected for this user, limit access to selected workspaces by doing the following: From the menu in the Workspaces area, select Limit access to specific workspaces . A list of workspaces associated with your account appears.

area, select . A list of workspaces associated with your account appears. To the left of each workspace, click the Off switch to the On position to allow access to this workspace. Click Invite to send an invitation to the email you specified. The email address of the user you invited appears in the Pending user invitations area and remains there until the invitation is accepted or seven calendar days have passed.

HINT: Use the search box to search for a specific service or workspace. Click Grant access to all or Revoke access to all to enable or disable access to all services or workspaces at once.

Resending an account invitation

To resend a pending invitation before it has been accepted or expired:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > User management. In the Pending user invitations area, find the email address associated with the original invitation. From the Options menu, select Resend email.

Deleting an account invitation

To delete an account invitation before it has been accepted or expired:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > User management. In the Pending user invitations area, find the email address associated with the original invitation. From the Options menu, select Delete invitation.

Changing user roles and access permissions for existing users

If you've been assigned the superuser role, you can manage the role, service and workspace access, or permission levels for any existing user on your account.

To change roles and access permissions for existing users, do the following:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > User management. In the Active users area, click the Options menu next to a user name and then select Access controls. (Optional) Select or deselect the Bypass SSO box to allow this superuser to log in with a username and password even when SSO sign-on is enabled. In the Roles area, review the existing roles assigned to this user. The access permissions for these assigned roles appear in the Access permissions area to the right of the user information. (Optional) From the Add another role menu, select an additional role for this user. You'll only see roles that can be combined with the roles already assigned. Keep in mind that adding the Superuser role to existing roles is redundant. You should remove other roles first if assigning the Superuser role. Click Next. (Optional) Use the services selection controls in the Services area to grant or limit access to selected services for this user. If you cannot select this control, another role assigned to this user already provides access to those services. (Optional) Use the workspaces selection controls in the Workspaces area to grant or limit access to selected workspaces for this user. Click Save. The user's roles and permission levels will be changed accordingly.

HINT: Use the search box to search for a specific service or workspace. Click Grant access to all or Revoke access to all to enable or disable access to all services or workspaces at once.

Deleting account users

IMPORTANT: Deleting the owner of the account or the primary contact? Be sure to transfer ownership first or designate a new primary contact before deleting them.

To delete a user from an account, follow the steps below:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > User management. In the Active users area, find the name or email of the user to delete. Click the Options menu to the right of the user to be deleted, then select Delete user from the menu that appears. A confirmation window appears. If the user has active API tokens associated with their account, click Review this user's API tokens to manually review and revoke them. Alternatively, select the checkbox to automatically revoke all of the user's API tokens and delete the user. WARNING: Deleting an API token will break any integration actively using that credential. Review our guide on using API tokens and verify you've changed the API token for your integrations before proceeding. Click Confirm and delete.

