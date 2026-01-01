Monitoring account notifications

The notification center provides a central location for viewing important messages and alerts from Fastly. Click the Alert bell in the top navigation bar to open the notification center. The types of notifications you see depend on your user role.

How alerts appear and clear

Notifications remain in the drawer while they are active. Clicking a notification takes you to a relevant page for more details. What "active" means and where you're taken depends on the notification type:

Account notifications are messages that provide information about your account, such as service advisories shared after customer-impacting incidents, updates about future activities that may require action, and other informational communications. They are only visible if you've been assigned the superuser role and remain in the notifications center until you click them. Clicking takes you to the notification detail page and marks the notification as read. Account notifications are also emailed to superusers.

Observability alerts are triggered by conditions you configure in Fastly Observability. They are visible to all users. They remain in the notifications center as long as they appear in the Active alerts section of the Observability overview page. Clicking an observability alert takes you to that alert's detail page. Once an alert condition resolves, the alert clears from both locations. If an alert fires frequently or unexpectedly, repeatedly appearing in the notifications center, you may want to review the alert definition to adjust the threshold or evaluation period.

Spend alerts are triggered when your account spending approaches or exceeds thresholds you define on the Spend alert page. They are only visible if you've been assigned the superuser or billing role. They remain active until the end of the current billing month, or until you edit a spend alert threshold so that its condition is no longer met. Clicking a spend alert takes you to the Plan usage page.

Accessing notifications

To access your notifications:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Click the Alert bell top navigation bar. The notification drawer opens. Do one of the following: Click All notifications to view account notifications. The Notifications page appears.

to view account notifications. The Notifications page appears. Click All observability alerts to view alerts from Fastly Observability. The Alerts overview page appears.

to view alerts from Fastly Observability. The Alerts overview page appears. Click a specific notification to view its details.

Managing account notifications

Account notifications are the only type you can mark as read or unread. To change their read status:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Account > Notifications. Click Mark as read or Mark unread.

Marking a notification as unread returns it to the notification center.

Want to mark notifications as read all at once? Click **Mark all as read** at the top of the Notifications page and they'll not only be marked as read, they'll also be removed from the notifications center.

