Troubleshooting your login

This guide describes what to do if you're having trouble logging in to https://manage.fastly.com/ or the Fastly Support portal, including issues with account lockouts and access restrictions.

I can't log in to my account. Why?

If you're having trouble logging in to the Fastly control panel or the Fastly support portal, check if any of the following are true:

There are outages or scheduled maintenance. Check the Fastly status page to make sure there are no outages or scheduled maintenance currently affecting Fastly systems and your login capabilities.

Check the Fastly status page to make sure there are no outages or scheduled maintenance currently affecting Fastly systems and your login capabilities. Your email and password are incorrect. Make sure you're using the correct email for your account, especially if you have multiple accounts. If you've forgotten your password, learn how to reset it.

Make sure you're using the correct email for your account, especially if you have multiple accounts. If you've forgotten your password, learn how to reset it. You're logging in at the wrong URL. If you have a Fastly account or both Fastly and Signal Sciences accounts, use https://manage.fastly.com/ to log in. If you only have a Signal Sciences account use https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/ to log in. You can log in to the Fastly support portal from the Fastly control panel or use https://support.fastly.com.

If you have a Fastly account or both Fastly and Signal Sciences accounts, use https://manage.fastly.com/ to log in. If you only have a Signal Sciences account use https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/ to log in. You can log in to the Fastly support portal from the Fastly control panel or use https://support.fastly.com. Your IP address is blocked. If the IP address you're using doesn't match your company's list of allowed addresses after allowlisting is enabled, you will be locked out of your account. To fix this, you can contact Fastly support and request that a Fastly representative contact your account's owner via telephone during Fastly's regular business hours. To protect your account's security, we will not unlock your account based on an email request alone.

If the IP address you're using doesn't match your company's list of allowed addresses after allowlisting is enabled, you will be locked out of your account. To fix this, you can contact Fastly support and request that a Fastly representative contact your account's owner via telephone during Fastly's regular business hours. To protect your account's security, we will not unlock your account based on an email request alone. Your account may be locked. For security reasons, Fastly limits the number of times someone can try logging in to an account. Refer to the account lockout sections below for more information on how to regain access to your account.

Why is my account locked? Was my account compromised?

IMPORTANT: If you think your account has been hacked or phished, contact Fastly Customer Support immediately.

For security reasons, Fastly limits the number of times someone can try logging in to an account. We don't want to give people unlimited attempts at guessing your password, so we stop them from trying after a limited number of failed attempts to sign in.

Likewise, if a user's account appears to be hacked or phished, we may proactively reset the passwords for the affected accounts to revoke access to the hacker. In these cases, we send an email to the account's real owner (you) with additional information on how to reset the password. If you received one of these emails, follow the instructions in the email.

How do I regain access to my locked account?

Once locked, you will not be able to sign in to your account, even with the correct password. The steps to unlock your account depend on whether you're using two-factor authentication.

I am not using two-factor authentication.

To unlock your account because you exceeded the number of guesses you were allowed, you can either:

reset the password yourself.

ask a superuser associated with your account to send you a password reset email.

I am using two-factor authentication.

If you're using two-factor authentication and your account is locked, your recovery options depend on what access you still have. Choose the scenario below that matches your situation:

I don't have my mobile device. If you do not have access to your mobile device, you can complete the login process using one of your recovery codes. These were the recovery codes you saved in a secured location outside of your Fastly account when two-factor authentication was first enabled. You can continue to use your recovery codes until your device is once again accessible. Recovery codes can only be used once, however, so remember to regenerate a new set to avoid running out before you recover your mobile device. HINT: If you don't believe you will be able to recover your lost mobile device and you still have at least two recovery codes left, you can log in with one recovery code and disable two-factor authentication with a second code. Once two-factor authentication is disabled, you can re-enable it with a new mobile device at a later time and regenerate a new set of codes.

I don't have my mobile device and I don't have my recovery codes. If you don't have your mobile device and didn't save any recovery codes, have another user at your company with the superuser role follow the steps to reset a user's two-factor authentication. If you don't know who a superuser is at your company, contact support.

I don't have my mobile device, I didn't save my recovery codes, and I am the only superuser for the account. Contact Customer Support. We will verify that you are associated with the company by phone. We will use the contact information located on the company website or under the Fastly account tab. Upon verification, we will send you a recovery code and reset your password.

I can log in to my account but I have problems. Why?

Even if you can successfully log in, you might encounter issues accessing specific features or data within the control panel or with the information you normally see in the Fastly support portal.

I don't see the features or data I'm looking for in the control panel.

Information that appears in the Fastly web interface depends on several things, including the access you've been granted. If you don't have access to what you're looking for or can't see something you're expecting to see, check if any of the following are true:

You haven't entered credit card information. A credit card is require when signing up for Fastly in order to verify your account. You won't be able to use the Fastly web interface or API until a credit card is entered.

A credit card is require when signing up for Fastly in order to verify your account. You won't be able to use the Fastly web interface or API until a credit card is entered. Your account ID has incorrect permissions assigned to it. The user role and permissions assigned to your account ID for your Fastly app access or your Next-Gen WAF access affect what you can do in the web interface. Check with a superuser on your account if your access appears to be incorrect.

The user role and permissions assigned to your account ID for your Fastly app access or your Next-Gen WAF access affect what you can do in the web interface. Check with a superuser on your account if your access appears to be incorrect. Your login session has timed out. Once logged in to your account, your session can potentially remain active for up to 12 hours without requiring reauthentication. This depends on the session timeout settings for your Signal Sciences corp and whether or not SSO is enabled for either your Signal Sciences account or Fastly account. By design, session timeouts cannot exceed 12 hours. All users will be logged out automatically after 3 hours of inactivity.

Once logged in to your account, your session can potentially remain active for up to 12 hours without requiring reauthentication. This depends on the session timeout settings for your Signal Sciences corp and whether or not SSO is enabled for either your Signal Sciences account or Fastly account. By design, session timeouts cannot exceed 12 hours. All users will be logged out automatically after 3 hours of inactivity. You're signed in to a different account or control panel. If you have both Fastly and Signal Sciences accounts you may need to switch application control panels to see the correct information. Likewise, if you have multiple Fastly accounts, make sure you sign in using the account that has the data you're looking for.

If you have both Fastly and Signal Sciences accounts you may need to switch application control panels to see the correct information. Likewise, if you have multiple Fastly accounts, make sure you sign in using the account that has the data you're looking for. You're accessing a different Fastly service. Every service tied to your Fastly account contains a unique ID that can help you determine if you're looking at the right information. Our guide on services provides more information that can help you switch services or search for the correct one.

Every service tied to your Fastly account contains a unique ID that can help you determine if you're looking at the right information. Our guide on services provides more information that can help you switch services or search for the correct one. You're looking at a different site in your Signal Sciences corp. Be sure you're looking at the right site within your corp. Our web interface controls can help you select different sites from the corp navigation bar.

Be sure you're looking at the right site within your corp. Our web interface controls can help you select different sites from the corp navigation bar. The product or feature isn't enabled for your account. Some Fastly products and features (e.g., Image Optimizer) may be disabled by default but can be enabled directly in the web interface by anyone with the appropriate roles and permissions. If you can't access a product or feature you think you should have, check with a superuser on your account to make sure your permissions are properly set. If you still can't access a product or feature, contact support for assistance or contact sales@fastly.com to start a conversation about which features may be best for your account.

I don't see past support requests in the Support portal.

When you create a Fastly account, your Support portal account gets created automatically.

If you don't see the support tickets you're expecting to see once you log in, especially for past support requests, it's likely that your Fastly account email address is different from the email address associated with your Support portal account. This might happen because:

you changed your Fastly account email address but not your Support portal address

you created a Support portal account with a different email address than your Fastly account

you have more than one Support portal account and aren't logged into the correct one

Contact Fastly Support and provide us with your Fastly account and Support portal email addresses. We'll have your past support requests moved to the new email address and can even merge separate Support portal accounts after verifying your credentials.

