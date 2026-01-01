Unsubscribing from Fastly marketing email English English

If you receive what appears to be a legitimate marketing communication or promotion from Fastly, you may opt-out of these emails at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link provided in the email or by forwarding it to abuse@fastly.com so that we can address it. You will still receive emails from support@fastly.com.

Dealing with other unsolicited emails

You may receive unsolicited email messages that are neither sent by Fastly nor associated with Fastly, even if you've never created a Fastly account. These unwanted emails use email spoofing to give the false impression that they were sent by Fastly. They may contain links to Fastly websites to give them the appearance of legitimacy.

If an email was not sent by Fastly's mail servers, there is nothing we can do to stop additional spam emails from being sent to your address. To block these messages entirely, you will need to use the spam protections made available by your email provider.