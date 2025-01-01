Developer guides
These articles describe how to develop with Compute.
Many full stack and static site frameworks can be used with the Compute platform. Frameworks often give developers the ability to write…
Read more »
If you already have VCL services with Fastly, all the logic you wrote in VCL can be accomplished in Compute services, in any supported…
Read more »
When building for the Compute platform, you have several options to test and debug your application: Deploy to a live service : If you need…
Read more »
The Go tooling for the Compute platform builds Go application code into Wasm using either the standard Go compiler or TinyGo . Go is a…
Read more »
The Compute platform supports application code written in JavaScript bundled into a WebAssembly (Wasm) binary. It is a great SDK to get…
Read more »
Because the Compute platform is powered by the WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) , you can write Compute programs in any WASI-supporting…
Read more »