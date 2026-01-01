Comparing Compute and VCL

The content on this page uses the following versions of Compute SDKs:

If you already have a Fastly CDN service with custom VCL but want to switch to a Compute service, all the logic you wrote in VCL can be accomplished in Compute in any supported language. This page provides the equivalent Compute service code for the most common patterns we see in VCL.

HINT: Switching from a VCL to Compute service is not necessarily the right thing for you. VCL is fully supported and remains the native, active standard for CDN Services.

This guide is intended as a quick-start on the Compute platform, not a comprehensive library of code examples. If the pattern you are trying to use is not here or you are looking to do something more complex, you might find a code example in our examples library.

For more information about each of the languages with official SDK support, see choosing a language.

Boilerplate

The examples below assume that you start with the default starter kit for your chosen language when building your application. This is the default when you run fastly compute init .

Naming conventions

These examples use a common set of naming conventions to draw parallels with VCL:

req : For the incoming client request

: For the incoming client request beReq : For a custom request built from scratch or by copying req

: For a custom request built from scratch or by copying beResp : For the return value of an origin fetch

: For the return value of an origin fetch resp : For a custom response built from scratch or by copying a beResp

Configuration

Load configuration data from a separate file

Fastly VCL 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 table settings { "section.key" : "some-value" } declare local var.some_value STRING ; set var.some_value = table.lookup ( settings, "section.key" ); Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 use config :: { Config , FileFormat } ; use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( _req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let config_builder = Config :: builder ( ) . add_source ( config :: File :: from_str ( include_str! ( "config.toml" ) , FileFormat :: Toml , ) ) ; let settings = config_builder . build ( ) ? ; let some_value = settings . get_string ( "section.key" ) ? ; Ok ( Response :: from_body ( some_value . as_str ( ) ) ) } index.js JavaScript 2 5 6 7 8 L1 : L1 import { responseText } from "./config" ; L3 : L4 return new Response ( responseText , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/plain" } } ) ; L9 : L11 config.js JavaScript export const responseText = "hello world" ; 12 13 17 18 19 20 21 L1 : L11 var config [ ] byte L14 : L16 resp := fsthttp . Response { StatusCode : fsthttp . StatusOK , Body : io . NopCloser ( bytes . NewReader ( config ) ) , } L22 : L27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 # include <fastly/sdk.h> constexpr auto some_value = "some-value" ; int main ( ) { auto res = fastly :: Response :: from_status ( 200 ) . with_body ( some_value ) ; res . send_to_client ( ) ; return 0 ; }

Load configuration data from a dictionary

Fastly VCL declare local var.some_value STRING ; set var.some_value = table.lookup ( example_dictionary, "key_name" ); Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response , ConfigStore } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( _req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let settings = ConfigStore :: open ( "example_config_store" ) ; let some_value = match settings . get ( "key_name" ) { Some ( value ) => value , _ => panic! ( "Value not set" ) } ; Ok ( Response :: from_body ( some_value ) ) } 5 6 L1 : L4 let exampleStore = new ConfigStore ( "example_config_store" ) ; let someValue = exampleStore . get ( "key_name" ) ; L7 : L11 13 20 L1 : L12 d , err := configstore . Open ( "example_config_store" ) L14 : L19 v , err := d . Get ( "key_name" ) L21 : L30 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 L1 : L3 auto store_res = fastly :: config_store :: ConfigStore :: open ( "example_config_store" ) ; if ( ! store_res ) { fastly :: Response :: from_status ( 500 ) . send_to_client ( ) ; return 1 ; } auto val_res = store_res -> get ( "key_name" ) ; if ( ! val_res || ! val_res -> has_value ( ) ) { fastly :: Response :: from_status ( 500 ) . send_to_client ( ) ; return 1 ; } auto res = fastly :: Response :: from_status ( 200 ) . with_body ( val_res -> value ( ) ) ; L18 : L21

Requests

Add a header to a client request

Fastly VCL set req.http.Accept-Encoding = "br" ; set req.http.Accept-Encoding = var.accept_encoding; Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( mut req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let accept_encoding = "br" ; req . set_header ( "Accept-Encoding" , "br" ) ; req . set_header ( "Accept-Encoding" , accept_encoding ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) } 7 8 9 10 11 12 L1 : L6 req . headers . set ( "Accept-Encoding" , "example.com" ) ; let accept_encoding = "br" ; req . headers . set ( "Accept-Encoding" , accept_encoding ) ; L13 : L17 27 28 29 30 L1 : L26 req . Header . Add ( "Accept-Encoding" , "br" ) req . Header . Add ( "Accept-Encoding" , acceptEncoding ) L31 : L43 6 7 8 9 10 L1 : L5 constexpr auto accept_encoding = "br" ; req . set_header ( "Accept-Encoding" , "br" ) ; req . set_header ( "Accept-Encoding" , accept_encoding ) ; L11 : L20

Sort and sanitize a query string

Fastly VCL set req.url = querystring.filter_except ( req.url , "a" + querystring.filtersep () + "b" + querystring.filtersep () + "c" ); set req.url = querystring.sort ( req.url ); Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( mut req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let mut qs : Vec < ( String , String ) > = req . get_query ( ) ? ; qs . retain ( | param | [ "a" , "b" , "c" ] . contains ( & param .0 . as_str ( ) ) ) ; qs . sort_by ( | ( a , _ ) , ( b , _ ) | a . cmp ( b ) ) ; req . set_query ( & qs ) ? ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) } 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 L1 : L3 const req = event . request ; const url = new URL ( req . url ) ; const ALLOWED = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ] ; const searchEntries = url . searchParams . entries ( ) ; const filteredEntries = searchEntries . filter ( ( [ k , v ] ) => ALLOWED . includes ( k ) ) ; const filteredParams = new URLSearchParams ( filteredEntries ) ; filteredParams . sort ( ) ; url . search = filteredParams ; const newReq = new Request ( url , req ) ; return fetch ( newReq , { backend : "origin_0" } ) ; L19 : L21 19 20 21 22 23 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 L1 : L18 allowed := map [ string ] bool { "a" : true , "b" : true , "c" : true , } L24 : L26 qs := r . URL . Query ( ) for k := range qs { if _ , ok := allowed [ k ] ; ! ok { qs . Del ( k ) } } r . URL . RawQuery = qs . Encode ( ) L34 : L50 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 L1 : L9 const std :: vector < std :: string > allowed = { "a" , "b" , "c" } ; std :: vector < std :: pair < std :: string , std :: string >> params ; std :: stringstream qs { std :: string ( req . get_query_string ( ) ) } ; std :: string pair ; while ( std :: getline ( qs , pair , '&' ) ) { auto eq = pair . find ( '=' ) ; auto key = pair . substr ( 0 , eq ) ; auto value = eq == std :: string :: npos ? "" : pair . substr ( eq + 1 ) ; if ( std :: find ( allowed . begin ( ) , allowed . end ( ) , key ) != allowed . end ( ) ) { params . emplace_back ( key , value ) ; } } std :: sort ( params . begin ( ) , params . end ( ) ) ; std :: string new_qs ; for ( size_t i = 0 ; i < params . size ( ) ; i ++ ) { if ( i > 0 ) new_qs += "&" ; new_qs += params [ i ] . first + "=" + params [ i ] . second ; } req . set_query_string ( new_qs ) ; L31 : L40

Extract a query string parameter from the request

Fastly VCL declare local var.field STRING ; set var.field = subfield ( req.url.qs , "paramName" , "&" ); Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; use std :: collections :: HashMap ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let params : HashMap < String , String > = req . get_query ( ) ? ; assert_eq! ( params [ "paramName" ] , "someValue" ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) } 4 5 6 7 L1 : L3 const req = event . request ; const url = new URL ( req . url ) ; const val = url . searchParams . get ( "myParam" ) ?? "myParam is not set" ; L8 : L14 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 L1 : L12 param := "paramName" v := param + " is not set" if p := r . URL . Query ( ) . Get ( param ) ; p != "" { v = p } resp := fsthttp . Response { StatusCode : fsthttp . StatusOK , Body : io . NopCloser ( strings . NewReader ( v ) ) , } L23 : L28 6 7 L1 : L5 auto param = req . get_query_parameter ( "myParam" ) ; auto val = param . has_value ( ) ? std :: string ( param . value ( ) ) : "myParam is not set" ; L8 : L14

Remove a header from a client request

Fastly VCL unset req.http.Some-Header ; Rust JavaScript Go C++ use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( mut req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { req . remove_header ( "some-header" ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) } 6 L1 : L5 req . headers . delete ( "some-header" ) ; L7 : L13 16 L1 : L15 r . Header . Del ( "Some-Header" ) L17 : L31 6 L1 : L5 req . remove_header ( "some-header" ) ; L7 : L16

Modify a request URL path

Fastly VCL set req.url = "/new/path" + if ( req.url.qs = = "" , "" , "?" ) + req.url.qs ; Rust JavaScript Go C++ use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( mut req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { req . set_path ( "/new/path" ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) } 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 L1 : L3 const req = event . request ; const url = new URL ( req . url ) ; url . pathname = "/new/path" ; const newReq = new Request ( url , req ) ; return fetch ( newReq , { backend : "example_backend" , } ) ; L15 : L17 16 L1 : L15 r . URL . Path = "/new/path" L17 : L31 6 L1 : L5 req . set_path ( "/new/path" ) ; L7 : L16

Check for header presence on a client request

Fastly VCL if ( req.http.Some-Header ) { } Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { if req . contains_header ( "some-header" ) { } Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) } 6 7 8 L1 : L5 if ( req . headers . has ( "some-header" ) ) { } L9 : L15 16 17 18 L1 : L15 if h := r . Header . Get ( "Some-Header" ) ; h != "" { } L19 : L33 6 7 8 L1 : L5 if ( req . contains_header ( "some-header" ) ) { } L9 : L18

Check whether a request header value contains a substring

Fastly VCL if ( std.strstr ( req.http.foo , "someValue" )) { } Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 use fastly :: http :: HeaderValue ; use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; fn header_val ( header : Option < & HeaderValue > ) -> & str { match header { Some ( h ) => h . to_str ( ) . unwrap_or ( "" ) , None => "" , } } #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { if header_val ( req . get_header ( "some-header" ) ) . contains ( "someValue" ) { } Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) } 6 7 8 L1 : L5 if ( req . headers . get ( "some-header" ) ?. includes ( "someValue" ) ) { } L9 : L15 17 18 19 L1 : L16 if h := r . Header . Get ( "Some-Header" ) ; strings . Contains ( h , "someValue" ) { } L20 : L34 15 16 17 18 L1 : L14 auto header_res = req . get_header ( "some-header" ) ; if ( header_res && header_val ( header_res . value ( ) ) . find ( "someValue" ) != std :: string :: npos ) { } L19 : L28

Extract constituent parts of a request

Fastly VCL 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 declare local var.req_method STRING ; declare local var.req_url STRING ; declare local var.req_header STRING ; declare local var.req_protocol STRING ; set var.req_method = req.method ; set var.req_url = req.url ; set var.req_header = req.http.My-Header ; set var.req_body = req.body ; set var.req_protocol = if ( fastly_info.is_h2 , "2" , "1.1" ); Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let method = req . get_method ( ) ; let url = req . get_url ( ) ; let my_header = req . get_header ( "my-header" ) ; let version = req . get_version ( ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) } 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 L1 : L3 const req = event . request ; const method = req . method ; const url = new URL ( req . url ) ; const headers = req . headers ; const body = await req . text ( ) ; L11 : L17 16 17 18 19 20 21 L1 : L15 fmt . Printf ( ` method: %s url: %s headers: %v protocol: %s ` , r . Method , r . URL . String ( ) , r . Header . Keys ( ) , r . Proto ) L22 : L36 6 7 8 9 L1 : L5 auto method = req . get_method ( ) ; auto url = req . get_url ( ) ; auto my_header = req . get_header ( "my-header" ) ; auto version = req . get_version ( ) ; L10 : L19

Identify a client's geolocation information

Fastly VCL declare local var.country_code STRING ; declare local var.country_name STRING ; declare local var.city STRING ; set var.country_code = client.geo.country_code ; set var.country_name = client.geo.country_name ; set var.city = client.geo.city ; Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 use fastly :: geo :: geo_lookup ; use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let client_ip = req . get_client_ip_addr ( ) . unwrap ( ) ; let geo = geo_lookup ( client_ip ) . unwrap ( ) ; let country_code = geo . country_code ( ) ; let country_name = geo . country_name ( ) ; let city_name = geo . city ( ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) } 4 5 6 7 8 L1 : L3 const clientGeo = event . client . geo ; const countryCode = clientGeo . country_code ; const countryName = clientGeo . country_name ; const city = clientGeo . city ; L9 : L13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 L1 : L13 ip := net . ParseIP ( r . RemoteAddr ) g , err := geo . Lookup ( ip ) if err != nil { w . WriteHeader ( fsthttp . StatusInternalServerError ) fmt . Fprintln ( w , err . Error ( ) ) return } fmt . Fprintf ( w , "CountryCode: %q

" , g . CountryCode ) fmt . Fprintf ( w , "CountryCode3: %q

" , g . CountryCode3 ) fmt . Fprintf ( w , "CountryName: %q

" , g . CountryName ) L25 : L26 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 L1 : L5 auto client_ip = req . get_client_ip_addr ( ) ; auto geo_res = fastly :: geo :: geo_lookup ( client_ip . value ( ) ) ; if ( ! geo_res || ! geo_res -> has_value ( ) ) { fastly :: Response :: from_status ( 500 ) . send_to_client ( ) ; return 1 ; } auto & geo = geo_res -> value ( ) ; auto country_code = geo . country_code ( ) ; auto country_name = geo . country_name ( ) ; auto city_name = geo . city ( ) ; L17 : L26

Send data to a log endpoint

Fastly VCL log "syslog " + req.service_id + " request_logger :: " + now.sec + " " + client.ip + " " + req.url + " " + req.http.user-agent ; Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 use fastly :: http :: StatusCode ; use fastly :: { compute_runtime , Error , Request , Response } ; use std :: time :: { SystemTime , UNIX_EPOCH } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { log_fastly :: init_simple ( "request_logger" , log :: LevelFilter :: Info ) ; let service_id = compute_runtime :: service_id ( ) ; let since_epoch = SystemTime :: now ( ) . duration_since ( UNIX_EPOCH ) ? . as_secs ( ) ; let client_ip = req . get_client_ip_addr ( ) . map ( | ip | ip . to_string ( ) ) . unwrap_or_else ( String :: new ) ; let req_url = req . get_url_str ( ) ; let user_agent = req . get_header ( "USER_AGENT" ) . map ( | header | header . to_str ( ) ) . transpose ( ) ? . unwrap_or ( "" ) ; log :: info! ( "fastly_service_id: {service_id}, since_epoch: {since_epoch}, client_ip: {client_ip}, request_url: {req_url}, user_agent: {user_agent}" ) ; Ok ( Response :: from_status ( StatusCode :: OK ) . with_body ( "Welcome to Fastly Compute" ) ) } Cargo.toml TOML [ dependencies ] fastly = "^0.11.0" log-fastly = "^0.11.0" log = "^0.4.17" 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 L1 : L6 const logger = new Logger ( "log_endpoint_name" ) ; let service_id = event . request . headers . get ( "FASTLY_SERVICE_ID" ) ; let since_epoch = Math . floor ( new Date ( ) / 1000 ) ; let client_ip = event . client . address ; let req_url = event . request . url ; let user_agent = event . request . headers . get ( "USER_AGENT" ) ; logger . log ( "fastly_service_id: " + service_id + ", since_epoch: " + since_epoch + ", client_ip: " + client_ip + ", request_url: " + req_url + ", user_agent: " + user_agent ) ; L16 : L20 15 16 17 L1 : L14 endpoint := rtlog . Open ( "request_logger" ) msg := "fastly_service_id: %s, since_epoch: %d, client_ip: %s, request_url: %s, user_agent: %s

" fmt . Fprintf ( endpoint , msg , os . Getenv ( "FASTLY_SERVICE_ID" ) , time . Now ( ) . UnixMilli ( ) , r . RemoteAddr , r . URL , r . Header . Get ( "User-Agent" ) ) L18 : L19 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 L1 : L7 auto endpoint = fastly :: log :: Endpoint :: from_name ( "request_logger" ) ; auto service_id = std :: getenv ( "FASTLY_SERVICE_ID" ) ; auto since_epoch = std :: time ( nullptr ) ; auto client_ip = req . get_client_ip_addr ( ) . value_or ( "" ) ; auto req_url = req . get_url ( ) ; auto user_agent_res = req . get_header ( "User-Agent" ) ; auto user_agent = user_agent_res && user_agent_res -> has_value ( ) ? std :: string ( user_agent_res -> value ( ) . string ( ) . value_or ( "" ) ) : "" ; endpoint << "fastly_service_id: " << ( service_id ? service_id : "" ) << ", since_epoch: " << since_epoch << ", client_ip: " << client_ip << ", request_url: " << req_url << ", user_agent: " << user_agent << std :: endl ; L24 : L29

Backends

Route requests to backends based on URL path match

Fastly VCL if ( req.url.path = = "/" ) { set req.backend = F_origin_0; } else if ( req.url.path ~ "^/other/" ) { set req.backend = F_origin_1; } else { set req.backend = F_origin_2; } Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 use fastly :: http :: Method ; use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { match ( req . get_method ( ) , req . get_path ( ) ) { ( & Method :: GET , "/" ) => Ok ( req . send ( "backend_one" ) ? ) , ( & Method :: GET , path ) if path . starts_with ( "/other/" ) => Ok ( req . send ( "backend_two" ) ? ) , _ => Ok ( req . send ( "default_backend" ) ? ) , } } 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 L1 : L3 const req = event . request ; const url = new URL ( req . url ) ; let backendName = "default_backend" ; if ( url . pathname === "/" ) { backendName = "backend_one" ; } else if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/other/" ) ) { backendName = "backend_two" ; } return fetch ( clientRequest , { backend : backendName , } ) ; L18 : L20 13 14 15 16 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 L1 : L12 Backend1 = "httpbin" Backend2 = "example" L17 : L20 backend := Backend1 if r . URL . Path == "/about/" || strings . HasPrefix ( r . URL . Path , "/other/" ) { backend = Backend2 } resp , err := r . Send ( ctx , backend ) L28 : L38 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 L1 : L6 constexpr auto backend_one = "backend_one" ; constexpr auto backend_two = "backend_two" ; constexpr auto default_backend = "default_backend" ; auto path = req . get_path ( ) ; std :: string_view backend = default_backend ; if ( path == "/" ) { backend = backend_one ; } else if ( path . starts_with ( "/other/" ) ) { backend = backend_two ; } auto res = req . send ( backend ) ; L20 : L27

Retry a request on error, using a different backend

Fastly VCL 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 sub vcl_recv { set req.backend = F_Host_1; if ( req.restarts = = 1 ) { set req.backend = F_Host_2; } } sub vcl_fetch { if ( req.restarts = = 0 && beresp.status > = 500 && beresp.status < 600 && ( req.method = = "GET" or req.method = = "HEAD" )) { restart; } } Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( mut req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let body_bytes = req . take_body_bytes ( ) ; req . set_body ( body_bytes . as_slice ( ) ) ; let mut beresp = req . send ( "backend_one" ) ? ; if beresp . get_status ( ) . is_server_error ( ) { let mut retry_req = beresp . take_backend_request ( ) . unwrap ( ) ; retry_req . set_body ( body_bytes ) ; let beresp_retry = retry_req . send ( "backend_two" ) ? ; if ! beresp_retry . get_status ( ) . is_server_error ( ) { return Ok ( beresp_retry ) ; } } Ok ( beresp ) } 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 L1 : L3 const req = event . request ; const url = req . url ; const method = req . method ; const headers = req . headers ; const body = [ 'GET' , 'HEAD' ] . includes ( req . method ) ? await req . arrayBuffer ( ) : undefined ; const beReq = new Request ( url , { method , headers , body } ) ; let beResp = await fetch ( beReq , { backend : "backend_one" } ) ; if ( beResp . status >= 500 && beResp . status < 600 ) { const beReq2 = new Request ( url , { method , headers , body } ) ; beResp = await fetch ( beReq2 , { backend : "backend_two" } ) ; } return beResp ; L24 : L26 12 13 14 15 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 L1 : L11 Backend1 = "httpbin" Backend2 = "example" L16 : L22 backend := Backend1 resp , err := r . Send ( ctx , backend ) if err != nil || is5xx ( resp . StatusCode ) { backend = Backend2 r = r . Clone ( ) resp , err = r . Send ( ctx , backend ) if err != nil { w . WriteHeader ( fsthttp . StatusBadGateway ) fmt . Fprintln ( w , err . Error ( ) ) return } } L37 : L46 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 L1 : L5 constexpr auto backend_one = "backend_one" ; constexpr auto backend_two = "backend_two" ; auto retry_req = req . clone_with_body ( ) ; auto res = req . send ( backend_one ) ; if ( res && ! res -> get_status ( ) . is_server_error ( ) ) { res -> send_to_client ( ) ; return 0 ; } auto retry_res = retry_req . send ( backend_two ) ; if ( ! retry_res ) { fastly :: Response :: from_status ( 502 ) . send_to_client ( ) ; return 1 ; } retry_res -> send_to_client ( ) ; L24 : L25

Responses

Build a response from scratch

Fastly VCL set obj.status = 200 ; synthetic "Hello world" ; return (deliver); Rust JavaScript Go C++ use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( _req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let res = Response :: from_body ( "Hello world" ) ; Ok ( res ) } 6 7 8 9 L1 : L5 return new Response ( "Hello world" , { status : 200 , headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/plain" } } ) ; L10 : L12 13 14 15 16 L1 : L12 resp := fsthttp . Response { StatusCode : fsthttp . StatusOK , Body : io . NopCloser ( strings . NewReader ( "Hello, world!" ) ) , } L17 : L22 4 5 L1 : L3 auto res = fastly :: Response :: from_status ( 200 ) . with_body ( "Hello world" ) ; L6 : L9

Build an image response

Fastly VCL synthetic.base64 "R0lGODlh...=" ; Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 use fastly :: { mime , Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( _req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let res = Response :: from_body ( include_bytes! ( "fastly.jpg" ) . as_ref ( ) ) . with_content_type ( mime :: IMAGE_JPEG ) . with_header ( "cache-control" , "private, no-store" ) ; Ok ( res ) } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 import { includeBytes } from "fastly:experimental" ; const IMAGE = includeBytes ( 'src/fastly.jpg' ) ; async function handleRequest ( _event ) { return new Response ( IMAGE , { status : 200 , headers : { 'content-type' : 'image/jpg' } } ) ; } addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event ) ) ) ; main.go Go 12 13 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 L1 : L11 var image [ ] byte L14 : L16 h := make ( fsthttp . Header ) h . Set ( "Content-Type" , "image/jpeg" ) resp := fsthttp . Response { StatusCode : fsthttp . StatusOK , Header : h , Body : io . NopCloser ( bytes . NewReader ( image ) ) , } L25 : L30 C++ has no built-in equivalent of include_bytes! / //go:embed . Generate a header containing the image bytes at build time (for example with xxd -i fastly.jpg > fastly_jpg.h ), then serve it directly: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 # include <fastly/sdk.h> # include "fastly_jpg.h" int main ( ) { auto res = fastly :: Response :: from_status ( 200 ) . with_content_type ( "image/jpeg" ) . with_header ( "cache-control" , "private, no-store" ) . with_body ( std :: string_view ( reinterpret_cast < const char * > ( fastly_jpg ) , fastly_jpg_len ) ) ; res . send_to_client ( ) ; return 0 ; }

Add a header to a response

Fastly VCL set resp.http.Some-Header = "someValue" ; set resp.http.Set-Cookie = "origin-session=" + var.session + "; HttpOnly" ; Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { let mut res = req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ; res . set_header ( "some-header" , "bar" ) ; let session = String :: from ( "some-session-id" ) ; res . set_header ( "set-cookie" , format! ( "origin-session={}; HttpOnly" , session ) ) ; Ok ( res ) } 13 14 L1 : L12 beResp . headers . set ( 'Some-Header' , 'someValue' ) ; beResp . headers . set ( 'Set-Cookie' , "origin-session=" + session + "; HttpOnly" ) ; L15 : L19 34 35 L1 : L33 resp . Header . Add ( "Some-Header" , "example" ) resp . Header . Add ( "Set-Cookie" , fmt . Sprintf ( "origin-session=%s; HttpOnly" , session ) ) L36 : L57 13 14 15 16 17 L1 : L12 res -> set_header ( "some-header" , "someValue" ) ; auto session = std :: string ( "some-session-id" ) ; res -> set_header ( "set-cookie" , "origin-session=" + session + "; HttpOnly" ) ; L18 : L21

Controlling the cache

Explicitly set a TTL

Fastly VCL set beresp.ttl = 60 s; Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( mut req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { req . set_ttl ( 60 ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) } 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 L1 : L5 const cacheOverride = new CacheOverride ( { ttl : 60 } ) ; return fetch ( req , { backend : "example_backend" , cacheOverride } ) ; L13 : L15 16 L1 : L15 r . CacheOptions . TTL = 60 L17 : L31 6 7 8 L1 : L5 req . set_ttl ( 60 ) ; L9 : L18

Force a pass

Fastly VCL return (pass); Rust JavaScript Go C++ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 use fastly :: { Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( mut req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { req . set_pass ( true ) ; Ok ( req . send ( "example_backend" ) ? ) } 6 7 8 9 10 11 L1 : L5 let cacheOverride = new CacheOverride ( "pass" ) ; return fetch ( req , { backend : "example_backend" , cacheOverride } ) ; L12 : L14 16 17 18 19 20 21 L1 : L15 r . ManualFramingMode = false r . CacheOptions . Pass = true L22 : L36 6 7 L1 : L5 req . set_pass ( true ) ; L8 : L17