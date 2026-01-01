Comparing Compute and VCL
If you already have a Fastly CDN service with custom VCL but want to switch to a Compute service, all the logic you wrote in VCL can be accomplished in Compute in any supported language. This page provides the equivalent Compute service code for the most common patterns we see in VCL.
HINT: Switching from a VCL to Compute service is not necessarily the right thing for you. VCL is fully supported and remains the native, active standard for CDN Services.
This guide is intended as a quick-start on the Compute platform, not a comprehensive library of code examples. If the pattern you are trying to use is not here or you are looking to do something more complex, you might find a code example in our examples library.
For more information about each of the languages with official SDK support, see choosing a language.
Boilerplate
The examples below assume that you start with the default starter kit for your chosen language when building your application. This is the default when you run fastly compute init.
Naming conventions
These examples use a common set of naming conventions to draw parallels with VCL:
req: For the incoming client request
beReq: For a custom request built from scratch or by copying
req
beResp: For the return value of an origin fetch
resp: For a custom response built from scratch or by copying a
beResp
Configuration
Load configuration data from a separate file
- Fastly VCL
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table settings { "section.key": "some-value"}
declare local var.some_value STRING;set var.some_value = table.lookup( settings, "section.key");
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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// Using the config crate: https://docs.rs/configuse config::{Config, FileFormat};use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(_req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { let config_builder = Config::builder().add_source(config::File::from_str( include_str!("config.toml"), // assumes the existence of src/config.toml FileFormat::Toml, )); let settings = config_builder.build()?; let some_value = settings.get_string("section.key")?; Ok(Response::from_body(some_value.as_str()))}
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import { responseText } from "./config"; // Create a response with the body set to a value loaded from the config file. return new Response(responseText, { headers: { "Content-Type": "text/plain" } });
export const responseText = "hello world";
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//go:embed config.tomlvar config []byte resp := fsthttp.Response{ StatusCode: fsthttp.StatusOK, // Create a response with the body set to a value loaded from the config file. Body: io.NopCloser(bytes.NewReader(config)), }
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#include <fastly/sdk.h>
// In a full project this could be generated from config.toml at build time,// or replaced entirely by a Config Store (see below).constexpr auto some_value = "some-value";
int main() { auto res = fastly::Response::from_status(200) .with_body(some_value);
res.send_to_client(); return 0;}
Load configuration data from a dictionary
- Fastly VCL
declare local var.some_value STRING;set var.some_value = table.lookup( example_dictionary, "key_name");
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::{Error, Request, Response, ConfigStore};
#[fastly::main]fn main(_req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { let settings = ConfigStore::open("example_config_store"); let some_value = match settings.get("key_name") { Some(value) => value, _ => panic!("Value not set") }; Ok(Response::from_body(some_value))}
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let exampleStore = new ConfigStore("example_config_store"); let someValue = exampleStore.get("key_name");
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d, err := configstore.Open("example_config_store") v, err := d.Get("key_name")
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auto store_res = fastly::config_store::ConfigStore::open("example_config_store"); if (!store_res) { fastly::Response::from_status(500).send_to_client(); return 1; }
auto val_res = store_res->get("key_name"); if (!val_res || !val_res->has_value()) { fastly::Response::from_status(500).send_to_client(); return 1; }
auto res = fastly::Response::from_status(200) .with_body(val_res->value());
Requests
Add a header to a client request
- Fastly VCL
# constant valueset req.http.Accept-Encoding = "br";# dynamic valueset req.http.Accept-Encoding = var.accept_encoding;
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(mut req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { let accept_encoding = "br"; // constant value req.set_header("Accept-Encoding", "br"); // dynamic value req.set_header("Accept-Encoding", accept_encoding); Ok(req.send("example_backend")?)}
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// Constant value. req.headers.set("Accept-Encoding", "example.com");
// Dynamic value. let accept_encoding = "br"; req.headers.set("Accept-Encoding", accept_encoding);
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// constant value req.Header.Add("Accept-Encoding", "br") // dynamic value req.Header.Add("Accept-Encoding", acceptEncoding)
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constexpr auto accept_encoding = "br"; // constant value req.set_header("Accept-Encoding", "br"); // dynamic value req.set_header("Accept-Encoding", accept_encoding);
Sort and sanitize a query string
- Fastly VCL
set req.url = querystring.filter_except(req.url, "a" + querystring.filtersep() + "b" + querystring.filtersep() + "c");set req.url = querystring.sort(req.url);
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(mut req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { let mut qs: Vec<(String, String)> = req.get_query()?; qs.retain(|param| ["a", "b", "c"].contains(¶m.0.as_str())); qs.sort_by(|(a, _), (b, _)| a.cmp(b)); req.set_query(&qs)?; Ok(req.send("example_backend")?)}
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const req = event.request; const url = new URL(req.url);
const ALLOWED = [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]; const searchEntries = url.searchParams.entries(); const filteredEntries = searchEntries.filter(([k,v]) => ALLOWED.includes(k));
const filteredParams = new URLSearchParams(filteredEntries); filteredParams.sort(); url.search = filteredParams;
// Create a new Request object with a sorted URL. const newReq = new Request(url, req);
return fetch(newReq, { backend: "origin_0" });
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allowed := map[string]bool{ "a": true, "b": true, "c": true, } qs := r.URL.Query() for k := range qs { if _, ok := allowed[k]; !ok { qs.Del(k) } } r.URL.RawQuery = qs.Encode()
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const std::vector<std::string> allowed = {"a", "b", "c"};
std::vector<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> params; std::stringstream qs{std::string(req.get_query_string())}; std::string pair; while (std::getline(qs, pair, '&')) { auto eq = pair.find('='); auto key = pair.substr(0, eq); auto value = eq == std::string::npos ? "" : pair.substr(eq + 1); if (std::find(allowed.begin(), allowed.end(), key) != allowed.end()) { params.emplace_back(key, value); } } std::sort(params.begin(), params.end());
std::string new_qs; for (size_t i = 0; i < params.size(); i++) { if (i > 0) new_qs += "&"; new_qs += params[i].first + "=" + params[i].second; } req.set_query_string(new_qs);
Extract a query string parameter from the request
- Fastly VCL
declare local var.field STRING;set var.field = subfield(req.url.qs, "paramName", "&");
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};use std::collections::HashMap;
#[fastly::main]fn main(req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { // assuming a request http://example.com?paramName=someValue let params: HashMap<String, String> = req.get_query()?; assert_eq!(params["paramName"], "someValue"); Ok(req.send("example_backend")?)}
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const req = event.request; const url = new URL(req.url);
const val = url.searchParams.get("myParam") ?? "myParam is not set";
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param := "paramName" v := param + " is not set" if p := r.URL.Query().Get(param); p != "" { v = p }
resp := fsthttp.Response{ StatusCode: fsthttp.StatusOK, Body: io.NopCloser(strings.NewReader(v)), }
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auto param = req.get_query_parameter("myParam"); auto val = param.has_value() ? std::string(param.value()) : "myParam is not set";
Remove a header from a client request
- Fastly VCL
unset req.http.Some-Header;
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(mut req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { req.remove_header("some-header"); Ok(req.send("example_backend")?)}
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req.headers.delete("some-header");
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r.Header.Del("Some-Header")
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req.remove_header("some-header");
Modify a request URL path
- Fastly VCL
set req.url = "/new/path" + if(req.url.qs == "", "", "?") + req.url.qs;
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(mut req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { req.set_path("/new/path"); Ok(req.send("example_backend")?)}
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const req = event.request; const url = new URL(req.url);
url.pathname = "/new/path";
// Create a new Request object with an updated URL. const newReq = new Request(url, req);
return fetch(newReq, { backend: "example_backend", });
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r.URL.Path = "/new/path"
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req.set_path("/new/path");
Check for header presence on a client request
- Fastly VCL
if (req.http.Some-Header) { # ... do something ...}
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { if req.contains_header("some-header") { // ... do something ... } Ok(req.send("example_backend")?)}
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if (req.headers.has("some-header")) { // ... do something ... }
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if h := r.Header.Get("Some-Header"); h != "" { // ... do something ... }
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if (req.contains_header("some-header")) { // ... do something ... }
Check whether a request header value contains a substring
- Fastly VCL
if (std.strstr(req.http.foo, "someValue")) { # ... do something ...}
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::http::HeaderValue;use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
fn header_val(header: Option<&HeaderValue>) -> &str { match header { Some(h) => h.to_str().unwrap_or(""), None => "", }}
#[fastly::main]fn main(req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { if header_val(req.get_header("some-header")).contains("someValue") { // ... do something ... } Ok(req.send("example_backend")?)}
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if (req.headers.get("some-header")?.includes("someValue")) { // ... do something ... }
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if h := r.Header.Get("Some-Header"); strings.Contains(h, "someValue") { // ... do something ... }
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auto header_res = req.get_header("some-header"); if (header_res && header_val(header_res.value()).find("someValue") != std::string::npos) { // ... do something ... }
Extract constituent parts of a request
- Fastly VCL
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declare local var.req_method STRING;declare local var.req_url STRING;declare local var.req_header STRING;declare local var.req_protocol STRING;set var.req_method = req.method;set var.req_url = req.url;set var.req_header = req.http.My-Header;set var.req_body = req.body;set var.req_protocol = if (fastly_info.is_h2, "2", "1.1");
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- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { let method = req.get_method(); let url = req.get_url(); let my_header = req.get_header("my-header"); let version = req.get_version(); Ok(req.send("example_backend")?)}
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// Get the request from the client. const req = event.request;
const method = req.method; const url = new URL(req.url); const headers = req.headers; const body = await req.text();
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fmt.Printf(` method: %s url: %s headers: %v protocol: %s `, r.Method, r.URL.String(), r.Header.Keys(), r.Proto)
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auto method = req.get_method(); auto url = req.get_url(); auto my_header = req.get_header("my-header"); auto version = req.get_version();
Identify a client's geolocation information
- Fastly VCL
declare local var.country_code STRING;declare local var.country_name STRING;declare local var.city STRING;set var.country_code = client.geo.country_code;set var.country_name = client.geo.country_name;set var.city = client.geo.city;
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::geo::geo_lookup;use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { let client_ip = req.get_client_ip_addr().unwrap(); let geo = geo_lookup(client_ip).unwrap(); let country_code = geo.country_code(); let country_name = geo.country_name(); let city_name = geo.city(); Ok(req.send("example_backend")?)}
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const clientGeo = event.client.geo;
const countryCode = clientGeo.country_code; const countryName = clientGeo.country_name; const city = clientGeo.city;
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ip := net.ParseIP(r.RemoteAddr) g, err := geo.Lookup(ip) if err != nil { w.WriteHeader(fsthttp.StatusInternalServerError) fmt.Fprintln(w, err.Error()) return }
fmt.Fprintf(w, "CountryCode: %q\n", g.CountryCode) fmt.Fprintf(w, "CountryCode3: %q\n", g.CountryCode3) fmt.Fprintf(w, "CountryName: %q\n", g.CountryName)
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auto client_ip = req.get_client_ip_addr(); auto geo_res = fastly::geo::geo_lookup(client_ip.value()); if (!geo_res || !geo_res->has_value()) { fastly::Response::from_status(500).send_to_client(); return 1; } auto &geo = geo_res->value();
auto country_code = geo.country_code(); auto country_name = geo.country_name(); auto city_name = geo.city();
Send data to a log endpoint
- Fastly VCL
log "syslog " + req.service_id + " request_logger :: " + now.sec + " " + client.ip + " " + req.url + " " + req.http.user-agent;
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::http::StatusCode;use fastly::{compute_runtime, Error, Request, Response};use std::time::{SystemTime, UNIX_EPOCH};
#[fastly::main]fn main(req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { log_fastly::init_simple("request_logger", log::LevelFilter::Info);
let service_id = compute_runtime::service_id();
let since_epoch = SystemTime::now().duration_since(UNIX_EPOCH)?.as_secs();
let client_ip = req .get_client_ip_addr() .map(|ip| ip.to_string()) .unwrap_or_else(String::new);
let req_url = req.get_url_str();
let user_agent = req .get_header("USER_AGENT") .map(|header| header.to_str()) .transpose()? .unwrap_or("");
log::info!( "fastly_service_id: {service_id}, since_epoch: {since_epoch}, client_ip: {client_ip}, request_url: {req_url}, user_agent: {user_agent}" );
Ok(Response::from_status(StatusCode::OK).with_body("Welcome to Fastly Compute"))}
[dependencies] fastly = "^0.11.0" log-fastly = "^0.11.0" log = "^0.4.17"
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const logger = new Logger("log_endpoint_name");
let service_id = event.request.headers.get("FASTLY_SERVICE_ID"); let since_epoch = Math.floor( new Date() / 1000 ); let client_ip = event.client.address; let req_url = event.request.url; let user_agent = event.request.headers.get("USER_AGENT");
logger.log("fastly_service_id: " + service_id + ", since_epoch: " + since_epoch + ", client_ip: " + client_ip + ", request_url: " + req_url + ", user_agent: " + user_agent);
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endpoint := rtlog.Open("request_logger") msg := "fastly_service_id: %s, since_epoch: %d, client_ip: %s, request_url: %s, user_agent: %s\n" fmt.Fprintf(endpoint, msg, os.Getenv("FASTLY_SERVICE_ID"), time.Now().UnixMilli(), r.RemoteAddr, r.URL, r.Header.Get("User-Agent"))
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auto endpoint = fastly::log::Endpoint::from_name("request_logger");
auto service_id = std::getenv("FASTLY_SERVICE_ID"); auto since_epoch = std::time(nullptr); auto client_ip = req.get_client_ip_addr().value_or(""); auto req_url = req.get_url(); auto user_agent_res = req.get_header("User-Agent"); auto user_agent = user_agent_res && user_agent_res->has_value() ? std::string(user_agent_res->value().string().value_or("")) : "";
endpoint << "fastly_service_id: " << (service_id ? service_id : "") << ", since_epoch: " << since_epoch << ", client_ip: " << client_ip << ", request_url: " << req_url << ", user_agent: " << user_agent << std::endl;
Backends
Route requests to backends based on URL path match
- Fastly VCL
if (req.url.path == "/") { set req.backend = F_origin_0;} else if (req.url.path ~ "^/other/") { set req.backend = F_origin_1;} else { set req.backend = F_origin_2;}
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::http::Method;use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { match (req.get_method(), req.get_path()) { (&Method::GET, "/") => Ok(req.send("backend_one")?), (&Method::GET, path) if path.starts_with("/other/") => Ok(req.send("backend_two")?), _ => Ok(req.send("default_backend")?), }}
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const req = event.request; const url = new URL(req.url);
let backendName = "default_backend";
if (url.pathname === "/") { backendName = "backend_one"; } else if (url.pathname.startsWith("/other/")) { backendName = "backend_two"; }
return fetch(clientRequest, { backend: backendName, });
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// Backend1 is a service backend pointing at httpbin.org. Backend1 = "httpbin" // Backend2 is a service backend pointing at example.org. Backend2 = "example" backend := Backend1
if r.URL.Path == "/about/" || strings.HasPrefix(r.URL.Path, "/other/") { backend = Backend2 }
resp, err := r.Send(ctx, backend)
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constexpr auto backend_one = "backend_one"; constexpr auto backend_two = "backend_two"; constexpr auto default_backend = "default_backend";
auto path = req.get_path(); std::string_view backend = default_backend; if (path == "/") { backend = backend_one; } else if (path.starts_with("/other/")) { backend = backend_two; }
auto res = req.send(backend);
Retry a request on error, using a different backend
- Fastly VCL
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# not achievable for POST requests# because after a restart the body of a POST request will not be preservedsub vcl_recv { set req.backend = F_Host_1; if (req.restarts == 1) { set req.backend = F_Host_2; }}
sub vcl_fetch { if (req.restarts == 0 && beresp.status >= 500 && beresp.status < 600 && (req.method == "GET" or req.method == "HEAD")) { restart; }}
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(mut req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { let body_bytes = req.take_body_bytes();
req.set_body(body_bytes.as_slice()); let mut beresp = req.send("backend_one")?; if beresp.get_status().is_server_error() { let mut retry_req = beresp.take_backend_request().unwrap(); retry_req.set_body(body_bytes); let beresp_retry = retry_req.send("backend_two")?; if !beresp_retry.get_status().is_server_error() { return Ok(beresp_retry); } } Ok(beresp)}
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const req = event.request;
const url = req.url; const method = req.method; const headers = req.headers; const body = ['GET', 'HEAD'].includes(req.method) ? await req.arrayBuffer() : undefined;
const beReq = new Request(url, { method, headers, body }); let beResp = await fetch(beReq, { backend: "backend_one" });
if (beResp.status >= 500 && beResp.status < 600) { const beReq2 = new Request(url, { method, headers, body }); beResp = await fetch(beReq2, { backend: "backend_two" }); }
return beResp;
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// Backend1 is a service backend pointing at httpbin.org. Backend1 = "httpbin" // Backend2 is a service backend pointing at example.org. Backend2 = "example" backend := Backend1
resp, err := r.Send(ctx, backend) if err != nil || is5xx(resp.StatusCode) { backend = Backend2 r = r.Clone()
resp, err = r.Send(ctx, backend) if err != nil { w.WriteHeader(fsthttp.StatusBadGateway) fmt.Fprintln(w, err.Error()) return } }
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constexpr auto backend_one = "backend_one"; constexpr auto backend_two = "backend_two";
auto retry_req = req.clone_with_body();
auto res = req.send(backend_one); if (res && !res->get_status().is_server_error()) { res->send_to_client(); return 0; }
auto retry_res = retry_req.send(backend_two); if (!retry_res) { fastly::Response::from_status(502).send_to_client(); return 1; }
retry_res->send_to_client();
Responses
Build a response from scratch
- Fastly VCL
set obj.status = 200;synthetic "Hello world";return(deliver);
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(_req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { let res = Response::from_body("Hello world"); Ok(res)}
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return new Response("Hello world", { status: 200, headers: { "Content-Type": "text/plain" } });
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resp := fsthttp.Response{ StatusCode: fsthttp.StatusOK, Body: io.NopCloser(strings.NewReader("Hello, world!")), }
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auto res = fastly::Response::from_status(200) .with_body("Hello world");
Build an image response
- Fastly VCL
synthetic.base64 "R0lGODlh...=";
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::{mime, Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(_req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { let res = Response::from_body(include_bytes!("fastly.jpg").as_ref()) .with_content_type(mime::IMAGE_JPEG) .with_header("cache-control", "private, no-store"); Ok(res)}
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/// <reference types="@fastly/js-compute" />import { includeBytes } from "fastly:experimental";
const IMAGE = includeBytes('src/fastly.jpg');
async function handleRequest(_event) { return new Response(IMAGE, { status: 200, headers: { 'content-type': 'image/jpg' } });}
addEventListener('fetch', event => event.respondWith(handleRequest(event)));
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//go:embed fastly.jpgvar image []byte h := make(fsthttp.Header) h.Set("Content-Type", "image/jpeg")
resp := fsthttp.Response{ StatusCode: fsthttp.StatusOK, Header: h, Body: io.NopCloser(bytes.NewReader(image)), }
C++ has no built-in equivalent of
include_bytes!/
//go:embed. Generate a header containing the image bytes at build time (for example with
xxd -i fastly.jpg > fastly_jpg.h), then serve it directly:
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#include <fastly/sdk.h>
#include "fastly_jpg.h" // generated at build time; defines fastly_jpg[] and fastly_jpg_len
int main() { auto res = fastly::Response::from_status(200) .with_content_type("image/jpeg") .with_header("cache-control", "private, no-store") .with_body(std::string_view(reinterpret_cast<const char *>(fastly_jpg), fastly_jpg_len));
res.send_to_client(); return 0;}
Add a header to a response
- Fastly VCL
# constant valueset resp.http.Some-Header = "someValue";# dynamic valueset resp.http.Set-Cookie = "origin-session=" + var.session + "; HttpOnly";
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { // constant value let mut res = req.send("example_backend")?; res.set_header("some-header", "bar"); // dynamic value let session = String::from("some-session-id"); res.set_header("set-cookie", format!("origin-session={}; HttpOnly", session)); Ok(res)}
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beResp.headers.set('Some-Header', 'someValue'); beResp.headers.set('Set-Cookie', "origin-session=" + session + "; HttpOnly");
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resp.Header.Add("Some-Header", "example") resp.Header.Add("Set-Cookie", fmt.Sprintf("origin-session=%s; HttpOnly", session))
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// constant value res->set_header("some-header", "someValue"); // dynamic value auto session = std::string("some-session-id"); res->set_header("set-cookie", "origin-session=" + session + "; HttpOnly");
Controlling the cache
Explicitly set a TTL
- Fastly VCL
set beresp.ttl = 60s;
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(mut req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { // You can use individual helper methods, like `set_ttl`, // to modify individual cache override settings. req.set_ttl(60);
Ok(req.send("example_backend")?)}
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// Create a cache override. const cacheOverride = new CacheOverride({ ttl: 60 });
return fetch(req, { backend: "example_backend", cacheOverride });
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r.CacheOptions.TTL = 60
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// You can use individual helper methods, like `set_ttl`, // to modify individual cache override settings. req.set_ttl(60);
Force a
pass
- Fastly VCL
return(pass);
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
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use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(mut req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { // drop all overrides and force pass req.set_pass(true); Ok(req.send("example_backend")?)}
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let cacheOverride = new CacheOverride("pass");
return fetch(req, { backend: "example_backend", cacheOverride });
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// Determine the framing headers (Content-Length/Transfer-Encoding) // based on the message body (default) r.ManualFramingMode = false
// Make sure the response isn't cached. r.CacheOptions.Pass = true
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// drop all overrides and force pass req.set_pass(true);
Explicitly set stale-while-revalidate
- Fastly VCL
set beresp.stale_while_revalidate = 60s;
- Rust
- JavaScript
- Go
- C++
use fastly::{Error, Request, Response};
#[fastly::main]fn main(mut req: Request) -> Result<Response, Error> { req.set_stale_while_revalidate(60); Ok(req.send("example_backend")?)}
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let cacheOverride = new CacheOverride({ swr: 60 });
return fetch(req, { backend: "example_backend", cacheOverride });
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r.CacheOptions.StaleWhileRevalidate = 60
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req.set_stale_while_revalidate(60);