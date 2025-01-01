Testing and debugging on the Compute platform

When building for the Compute platform, you have several options to test and debug your application:

Deploy to a live service : If you need the full functionality of the Compute platform, you can deploy to a Fastly-hosted service and monitor logs in your console.

: If you need the full functionality of the Compute platform, you can deploy to a Fastly-hosted service and monitor logs in your console. Run a local test server : If you need to develop rapidly or work offline, you can run your application with the local testing server.

: If you need to develop rapidly or work offline, you can run your application with the local testing server. Use Fastly Fiddle: If you are prototyping your application or experimenting with Fastly Compute, you can use Fiddle to create ephemeral Fastly services, and write test assertions against their instrumentation data.

HINT: Regardless of which method you use, you'll probably want to create log data from the program to provide visibility into what's going on. For information about how to log and what to log, see the usage guide to your chosen language, e.g. using Rust.

Live log monitoring in your console

During development it can be helpful to deploy your application to the Compute platform using fastly compute deploy and interact with it using a *.edgecompute.app domain (or other testing domain that you attach to the service). To make debugging easier, the Fastly CLI also provides a fastly log-tail command that allows you to watch your service's stdio output from your local console.

Any output sent to stdout and stderr will be forwarded to your console, along with runtime errors encountered by the application. To see log tailing in action, add some println! statements to the default starter kit for Rust:

use fastly :: http :: StatusCode ; use fastly :: { mime , Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { println! ( "Request received for path {}" , req . get_path ( ) ) ; Ok ( Response :: from_status ( StatusCode :: OK ) . with_content_type ( mime :: TEXT_HTML_UTF_8 ) . with_body ( "<iframe src='https://developer.fastly.com/compute-welcome' style='border:0; position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%'></iframe>

" ) ) }

Build and deploy the application with fastly compute publish , then run fastly log-tail to see log output from the live service streaming into your console:

$ fastly log-tail INFO: Managed logging enabled on service PS1Z4isxPaoZGVKVdv0eY stdout | d81ad0e4 | Request received for path / stdout | f00dfcda | Request received for path /favicon.ico

Constraints and limitations

The following limits apply to the use of log tailing:

Item Limit Scope Maximum STDIO ingestion rate for log tailing 20KB/s per service High watermark: when the amount of data buffered exceeds this, older data is deleted 10MB per service Low watermark: when the high watermark is reached, data is deleted until the amount buffered is no more than this 8MB per service

Other limitations apply to logging in general.

Using log endpoints

Data sent to named log endpoints is not included in log tailing output. In production, the best way to get logs out of your application is with one of our many logging integrations, which support batching and high volumes as part of the Real Time Logging feature.

HINT: If you don't have a log destination set up, you can view your logs right here on this page by creating an HTTP log endpoint with the address set to the URL shown below:

If you wish to retain the capability to debug your service using log tailing once it is serving production traffic, it's important that you do not log on every request, since you may generate more output than can be practically streamed to your local machine (see constraints and limitations). Consider switching the log destination based on a simple request flag such as a cookie:

use fastly :: http :: StatusCode ; use fastly :: { mime , Error , Request , Response } ; #[fastly::main] fn main ( req : Request ) -> Result < Response , Error > { log_fastly :: init_simple ( "my_endpoint_name" , log :: LevelFilter :: Warn ) ; if let Some ( cookie_val ) = req . get_header ( "Cookie" ) { if cookie_val . to_str ( ) . unwrap_or ( "" ) . contains ( "key=some-secret" ) { println! ( "This will go to stdout and be available for log tailing" ) ; } } log :: warn! ( "This will be written to the log endpoint..." ) ; Ok ( Response :: from_status ( StatusCode :: OK ) . with_content_type ( mime :: TEXT_HTML_UTF_8 ) . with_body ( "<iframe src='https://developer.fastly.com/compute-welcome' style='border:0; position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%'></iframe>

" ) ) }

Running a local testing server

With the fastly compute serve command, you can run a local development server that behaves like the Fastly platform. Much like a Fastly service, the development server can be configured with backends.

Features

See the local testing section of the fastly.toml reference for all of the available configuration parameters. The following compute platform features are emulated in the local development server:

Starting the server

Once you have defined your resources in the fastly.toml file, run fastly compute serve to start the testing server:

$ fastly compute serve ✓ Initializing... ✓ Verifying package manifest... ✓ Verifying local rust toolchain... ✓ Building package using rust toolchain... ✓ Creating package archive... SUCCESS: Built rust package carpet-room (pkg/carpet-room.tar.gz) ✓ Initializing... ✓ Checking latest Viceroy release... ✓ Checking installed Viceroy version... ✓ Running local server... Jul 16 12:51:52.346 INFO checking if backend 'example_backend' is up Jul 16 12:51:52.546 INFO backend 'example_backend' is up Jul 16 12:51:52.546 INFO Listening on http://127.0.0.1:7676

Open a web browser and go to http://127.0.0.1:7676 to see your Compute application served by your own machine. Check the console to see both stdio and log endpoint output from your application.

Detecting whether code is running under a local environment

In the local server, the value of FASTLY_HOSTNAME is always "localhost", which can be used to determine that your code is executing locally rather than on the live Compute platform.

Rust let LOCAL = std :: env :: var ( "FASTLY_HOSTNAME" ) . unwrap ( ) == "localhost" ; if LOCAL { println! ( "I'm testing locally" ) ; }

Constraints and limitations

The local server is developed and maintained in parallel to our compute platform, and while it is not intended to be a perfect replica of the Fastly platform, features are regularly added to allow testing as much of the functionality of a Compute program as possible. The Fastly CLI will keep your local server instance up to date automatically as new features become available.

The following limitations apply to the current version of the local server: