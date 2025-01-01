Getting started with Compute Experiment with Fastly's edge computing platform.

The Fastly Compute platform is an advanced edge computing system that runs your code, in your favorite language, on our global edge network. Security and portability are provided by compiling your code to WebAssembly. We run your code using Wasmtime.

With the Compute platform you have access to Fastly edge primitives like data stores, dynamic configuration, and real-time messaging. The platform is completely language agnostic at every layer of the stack, and you can include dependencies from your preferred package registry.

Whether it's authentication, personalization, geofencing, SEO, observability, templating, APIs, or even your entire application, whatever you can conceive, you can probably run on the Compute platform.

Getting started

To use the Compute platform, you must create a Fastly account if you don't already have one.

Generate an API token

To authenticate the Fastly CLI, create an API token for your account. Make sure the token has a global scope, and make a note of the token.

Set up the development environment

Install the Fastly CLI, and then verify that everything works by running fastly version . For example:

$ fastly version Fastly CLI version vX.Y.Z (abc0001) Built with go version go1.20.1 linux/amd64

Configure the CLI to act on your behalf using the API token you created:

$ fastly profile create

This will store your API token credential in a configuration file and remember it for subsequent commands. There are other ways of authenticating the CLI if you prefer.

Choose a language to use

We provide SDKs for multiple languages that can compile to Compute-compatible WebAssembly packages. Here is a comparison of SDK-exposed features that can differ among languages:

HINT: This table only covers features exposed to your code. You may also be interested in how the Compute platform compares to VCL.

Purging from edge code allows purge operations to be triggered when processing edge requests. Purging via our API is available regardless of which SDK is used.

JavaScript and Go SDKs: Customizing cache behavior with the readthrough (HTTP) cache is an opt-in feature; see this note for details.

We recommend the use of official Fastly SDKs (available for Rust, JavaScript, and Go), but you can also create your own for a language of your choice, or use a community-created SDK. Learn more about custom SDKs.

Install language tooling

To build your project, the Fastly CLI requires your local toolchain to be available and up to date. To install the toolchain for your chosen language, follow these instructions:

Rust JavaScript Go Compiling Rust applications for the Compute platform requires that you have rustup installed. If you don't have rustup installed, download and install rustup : $ curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -sSf https://sh.rustup.rs | sh -s -- -y rustup itself will ensure that the necessary toolchain and components are installed by using the contents of the rust-toolchain.toml file in the Compute project, whenever any cargo command is executed. As new versions of Rust are released, consult the Rust on the Compute platform page to determine whether those versions are compatible with the Compute platform.

Create a new project

Rust JavaScript Go To create a Compute application in Rust, follow the steps listed below for initializing a Compute application.

Type fastly compute init to scaffold a new Fastly Compute project. The CLI will generate source code for your project in the current working directory.

You will be asked to choose a language and then a starter kit to use as the starting point for your project. There are many starter kits available. If this is your first project, we recommend choosing the default starter for your chosen language.

$ mkdir example && cd example $ fastly compute init

Follow the prompts to configure your new project:

Creating a new Fastly Compute project. Press ^C at any time to quit. ✓ Validating directory permissions Name: [example] Description: My new Rust-based app! Author (email): jo.test@example.com Language: [1] Rust [2] JavaScript [3] Go [5] Other ('bring your own' Wasm binary) Choose option: [1] 1 Starter kit: [1] Default starter for Rust A basic starter kit that demonstrates routing, simple synthetic responses and overriding caching rules. https://github.com/fastly/compute-starter-kit-rust-default [2] Empty starter for Rust An empty starter kit project template. https://github.com/fastly/compute-starter-kit-rust-empty ... Choose option or paste git URL: [1]

At the prompts, provide details about the service you're creating:

Name : Enter a name for your service. By default, the CLI uses the name of the current directory.

: Enter a name for your service. By default, the CLI uses the name of the current directory. Description : Optionally enter a short description for your service, or leave it blank.

: Optionally enter a short description for your service, or leave it blank. Author : Enter an email address or accept the default, which is the email associated with your API token.

: Enter an email address or accept the default, which is the email associated with your API token. Language : Select the language you want to use to write your code.

: Select the language you want to use to write your code. Starter kit: Choose from the available starter kits or press enter to accept the default. You can also enter the URL of a GitHub repository to use a compatible template that's not in the list of starter kits.

A local development environment and a fastly.toml package manifest will be generated based on your selections:

✓ Fetching package template ✓ Reading package manifest ✓ Setting package name in manifest to "example" ✓ Setting description in manifest ✓ Setting authors in manifest to 'jo.example@example.com' ✓ Setting language in manifest to 'rust' ✓ Saving manifest changes ✓ Initializing package Initialized package example to: /home/jo/repos/example To publish the package (build and deploy), run: fastly compute publish SUCCESS: Initialized package example

HINT: See the fastly compute init command's reference page for full options (e.g., if you want to use a directory other than the current one).

Compile to WebAssembly

You already have a complete, functional Compute project at this point. A default starter kit will run fine without any code changes, but if you want to dive in to the code right now, check out the language-specific guides on Rust, JavaScript or Go.

To run the Compute project on Fastly, it needs to be compiled into a WebAssembly module that can be packaged for Fastly use. The CLI runs the appropriate compiler for the language you're using by executing the scripts.build command defined in your project's fastly.toml file, and generates the necessary WebAssembly binary.

IMPORTANT: The default fastly.toml build command for JavaScript assumes dependencies are already installed. To make sure this is done, run the dependency manager of your choice to install the dependencies listed in package.json . For example, npm or yarn : $ npm install The compilers for Rust and Go automatically resolve and install dependencies, so those will usually be taken care of when you run fastly compute build .

Type fastly compute build when you're ready to build:

$ fastly compute build ✓ Verifying package manifest ✓ Identifying package name ✓ Identifying toolchain ✓ Running [scripts.build] ✓ Creating package archive SUCCESS: Built package (pkg/<name>.tar.gz)

Deploy to a Fastly service

To deploy the project to Fastly, run fastly compute deploy .

IMPORTANT: Deploying your first Compute project will start a Compute free trial. While on a free trial, Compute services in your account are subject to lower limits and cannot be used for production traffic. When you're ready to use your Compute service for production traffic, contact our sales team or your Fastly account contact.

If you already have a Fastly service you want to deploy the package to you can add the service ID into the service_id property in fastly.toml before running the deploy command; otherwise the CLI will lead you through creation of a service automatically.

$ fastly compute deploy There is no Fastly service associated with this package. To connect to an existing service add the Service ID to the fastly.toml file, otherwise follow the prompts to create a service now. Create new service: [y/N] y Service name: [example] ✓ Creating service Domain: [random-funky-words.edgecompute.app] Backend (hostname or IP address, or leave blank to stop adding backends): ✓ Creating domain 'random-funky-words.edgecompute.app' ✓ Uploading package ✓ Activating service (version 1) ✓ Checking service availability (status: 200) Manage this service at: https://manage.fastly.com/configure/services/PS1Z4isxPaoZGVKVdv0eY View this service at: https://random-funky-words.edgecompute.app SUCCESS: Deployed package (service PS1Z4isxPaoZGVKVdv0eY, version 1)

At the prompts, provide details about the service you're creating:

Domains : Press enter to accept the automatically generated domain name. We'll take care of the TLS and DNS and give you a working domain immediately. It's a good idea to accept the default now and add more domains to the service later.

: Press enter to accept the automatically generated domain name. We'll take care of the TLS and DNS and give you a working domain immediately. It's a good idea to accept the default now and add more domains to the service later. Backends: If you want to configure an origin server for your service, enter a valid hostname, or an IPv4 or IPv6 address. Alternatively, leave the prompt blank to create a service with no origin server. Such services cannot forward requests to your servers, but they can respond to client requests with a response composed within your Compute package.

The output includes a link to manage your service in the Fastly web interface. You can use this link to perform more complex configuration of the service, such as adding or removing domains, changing origin server settings, and setting up logging endpoints.

HINT: Once you've done a few deploys, you might want to start using orchestration tools like Terraform to manage your Fastly service configurations.

After the command completes, it may take up to a minute before the new service begins handling requests, and if you're replacing a previous version of the package, the earlier version may continue to handle requests for that period.

Test and celebrate

Open a browser and head over to the domain that was assigned to the service, such as random-funky-words.edgecompute.app , and you should see a working site. If you used the default starter kit, it will look something like this:

Add your own domain

Now that your working project is deployed, you may want to assign a domain name to it. We have a lot of TLS options. As a starting point, it's a good idea to create a TLS Subscription so that Fastly will generate a certificate for you.

Go further

If you would like to learn more about how the Compute platform integrates with your preferred language, read our getting started guides for each of our officially supported languages:

If you are already familiar with VCL and want to migrate an existing VCL service to the Compute platform, try the VCL to Compute migration guide, which shows examples of the most common use cases in VCL and how to implement the same functionality using the Compute platform's supported languages.

Or maybe you have an idea in mind and want to experiment with examples? Try cloning a starter kit, copy and pasting code from our code examples, or following a tutorial.

Limitations and constraints

Compute services accept client connections on port 443 only. This is different from VCL services, which support client connections on port 80.

HINT: If your Compute service receives a request on port 80, Fastly automatically returns a 308 ("Permanent Redirect") response status with the Location header indicating the HTTPS version of the same URL in a Location header.

The following default limits apply to Compute services. If you need to exceed any other limits, please speak to your Fastly contact or contact Fastly support:

Item Limit Scope Maximum compiled package size 100MB per service Maximum cached object size 100MB per object Maximum CPU time available to a single request instance 50ms per execution Maximum runtime for a single request instance 2 min

(60s for free trials) per execution Maximum memory consumption 1M bytes stack, 128MB heap per execution Maximum number of dictionary lookups 16 per execution Maximum number of backend requests 32

(10 for free trials) per execution Maximum length of a header name 8192 bytes per header Maximum length of a header value 8192 bytes per header Maximum length of a method name 8192 bytes per request Maximum length of a URL 8192 bytes per request

An 'execution' refers to a single instance of a Compute program being executed, normally in response to a client HTTP request. Separate limits also apply to the use of log tailing with Compute services.