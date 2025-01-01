Selecting a service type Explore the concept of Fastly services and the differences between VCL-powered delivery services and WebAssembly-powered Compute services.

Fastly brings your applications closer to the world - with thousands of servers in data centers across the world, you can count on consistent reliability, security, and exceptional performance.

Domains are hostnames that point to your services on Fastly. Backends are hostnames that point to the origin servers hosting your application. Health checks are pre-configured requests that Fastly POPs should make, to your backends, to confirm that they are ready to receive end user traffic.

Fastly offers two types of edge services: highly performant and configurable delivery services powered by Fastly VCL, and next generation Wasm-powered Compute services.

Use VCL-powered delivery services if you want efficient, high performance services that don't require you to write any code (but still offer the flexibility to write your own logic in Fastly VCL)

if you want efficient, high performance services that don't require you to write any code (but still offer the flexibility to write your own logic in Fastly VCL) Use Fastly Compute if you want the edge service to be an application you can fully manage in the programming language of your choice.

Here is a more detailed comparison of what is available on each platform:

Whichever service type you choose, many concepts are common. And while not all Fastly features are supported by the Compute platform yet, many more will be added in the coming months.

Learning to code on Fastly

Because you can write your own code in a Fastly service, there are an infinite set of tasks you could choose to do at the edge. Start with our onboarding guides for VCL or Fastly Compute, and then try some tutorials or copy some of our code examples.