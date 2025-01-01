Full-Site Delivery
- English
- 日本語
Articles that describe how to use Fastly's CDN.
These articles describe configuration settings and changes you can make to your cache settings when setting up Fastly services.
These articles describe conditions and how to use them in VCL and the Fastly web interface.
These articles describe how to create your own VCL files with specialized configurations.
- About VCL Snippets
- Basic authentication
- Custom responses that don't hit origin servers
- Developer guide: Best practices for VCL
- Developer guide: Clustering with VCL
- Developer guide: Getting started with VCL
- Developer guide: Synthetic errors in VCL
- Developer guide: Using VCL
- Guide to VCL
- Isolating header values without regular expressions
- Manipulating the cache key
- Response Cookie handling
- Tracking your origin's name, IP, and port
- Understanding the different PASS action behaviors
- Uploading custom VCL
- Using dynamic VCL Snippets
- Using regular VCL Snippets
- VCL counters and limiters
- VCL regular expression cheat sheet
These articles describe how to move rapid key/value pair decision logic to the edge using dictionaries.
These articles describe configuration settings and changes you can make to your domains and origins when setting up Fastly services.
- Automatic load balancing
- Changing connection timeouts to your origin
- Changing origins based on user location
- Enabling dualstack connections
- Failover configuration
- Forcing an HTTPS redirect
- Maintaining separate HTTP and HTTPS requests to origin servers
- Setting up redundant origin servers
- Specifying an override host
- Using Fastly with apex domains
These articles describe configuration settings and changes you can make to your headers when setting up Fastly services.
These articles provide basic instructions for and examples of setting up and beginning to use the Fastly Image Optimizer.
Fastly Object Storage is an Amazon S3-compatible large object storage solution that works seamlessly with Fastly services.
These articles describe how to adjust the performance of Fastly's services beyond standard configuration methods.
These articles describe configuration settings and changes you can make to your response settings when setting up Fastly services.
These articles describe setup and configuration guidelines for setting up live stream delivery or video on-demand.
