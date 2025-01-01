  1. Home
Caching

These articles describe configuration settings and changes you can make to your cache settings when setting up Fastly services.

Caching configuration best practices
To ensure optimum origin performance during times of increased demand or during scheduled downtime for your servers, consider the following…

Checking cache
Checking the cache status of an object on your website can help when troubleshooting problems. You can use the Fastly control panel or the…

Controlling caching
When we store your content in cache, we calculate a Time to Live (TTL). The TTL is the maximum amount of time we will use the content to…

Enabling API caching
Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) allow you to retrieve data from a variety of web services. Fastly makes it possible for you to…

Implementing API cache control
This guide explains how to implement API cache control. Once you've enabled API caching , and ensured purging works properly with your…

Overriding caching defaults based on a backend response
In certain situations you may want to conditionally apply a different caching policy based on a backend response. In this particular case…

Preventing cache poisoning via HTTP X-headers
Fastly service configurations may be vulnerable to cache poisoning if they do not take into consideration the interaction between HTTP "X…

Segmented Caching
Fastly’s Segmented Caching feature allows you to cache resources of any size. Segmented Caching works by breaking resources into smaller…

Temporarily disabling caching
Caching can be disabled: at the individual URL level, at the browser level, and at the site level. Disabling caching at the individual URL…

