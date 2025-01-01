Conditions
- English
- 日本語
These articles describe conditions and how to use them in VCL and the Fastly web interface.
Conditions are a configuration mechanism that you can add to your service to control how particular requests are processed. Like conditions…
Read more »
If you are having problems using conditions, here are some common things to look for. Check the Apply if field for if statements Most…
Read more »
Conditions use the Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) to define when a configuration object should be applied while processing requests…
Read more »