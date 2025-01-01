Tracking your origin's name, IP, and port
Being able to track information related to your origin can be helpful in troubleshooting errors and making sure requests are processed as expected. Fastly provides three VCL variables that allow you to see and track origin information:
You can create VCL Snippets that use these variables to capture information about an origin and then set up remote log streaming to save that information.
Retrieve the origin information
Create a regular VCL Snippet to retrieve the origin information:
# save the variables for access in deliverset beresp.http.Your-Backend-Name = beresp.backend.name;set beresp.http.Your-Backend-IP-Port = beresp.backend.ip ":" beresp.backend.port;
- From the Type menu, select within subroutine.
- From the Select subroutine menu, select fetch (
vcl_fetch).
- In the VCL field, add the following VCL logic:
Change the response header to a request header
Create another regular VCL Snippet that changes the response header to a request header before logging the information:
if (fastly_info.state ~ "(MISS|PASS)") {# only on a miss or pass# save the responses back to req.request because# request headers are not sent back to the clientset req.http.Your-Backend-Name = resp.http.Your-Backend-Name;set req.http.Your-Backend-IP-Port = resp.http.Your-Backend-IP-Port;}# remove the identifying information from the responseunset resp.http.Your-Backend-Name;unset resp.http.Your-Backend-IP-Port;
- From the Type controls, select within subroutine.
- From the Select subroutine menu, select deliver (
vcl_deliver).
- In the VCL field, add the following VCL logic:
beresp.http.Your-Backend-Name exists in
vcl_fetch when VCL is processed, then a corresponding response header
resp.http.Your-Backend-Name will exist in
vcl_deliver and will be logged by default. This means that response headers will be included in response output, exposing origin information (e.g., IP address, port number, or origin name) in the process. Fortunately, request headers are not passed back to the client, but their information remains accessible from
vcl_log.
Set up remote log streaming
Once your snippets are created, you can set up remote log streaming for tracking purposes. Do this by adding
req.http.Header-Name to the Log format field in the logging endpoint you configured in the remote log streaming guide. Using the example above, you would add
req.http.Your-Backend-Name and
req.http.Your-Backend-IP-Port. Once you've reviewed the changes you've made, click the Activate button to deploy these configuration changes for your service.