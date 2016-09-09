Using dynamic VCL Snippets English English

Dynamic VCL Snippets are one of two types of snippets that allow you to insert small sections of VCL logic into your service configuration without requiring custom VCL (though you can still include snippets in custom VCL when necessary). You can only create dynamic snippets via the API.

How dynamic snippets work

Dynamic snippets are made up of snippet containers and the snippet code within those containers. Once you attach a dynamic snippet to a version of your service and that service is activated, the code within it becomes versionless. This means that you can modify the snippet code at any time after it is created without ever having to deploy a new service version. Changes immediately impact all service versions, including the active one.

Creating and using a dynamic VCL Snippet

Using the curl command line tool, make the following API call in a terminal application:

$ curl -X POST -s https://api.fastly.com/service/<Service ID>/version/<Editable Version>/snippet -H "Fastly-Key:FASTLY_API_TOKEN" -H 'Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded' --data $'name=my_dynamic_snippet_name&type=recv&dynamic=1&content=if ( req.url ) {

set req.http.my-snippet-test-header = "true";

}';

Fastly returns a JSON response that looks like this:

{ "service_id" : "<Service Id>" , "version" : "<Editable Version>" , "name" : "my_dynamic_snippet_name" , "type" : "recv" , "priority" : 100 , "dynamic" : 1 , "content" : null , "id" : "decafbad12345" , "created_at" : "2016-09-09T20:34:51+00:00" , "updated_at" : "2016-09-09T20:34:51+00:00" , "deleted_at" : null }

The returned JSON includes "content": null . This happens because the content is stored in a separate, unversioned object.

Viewing dynamic VCL Snippets in the Fastly control panel

You can view a list of dynamic VCL snippets. You can also view just the source of a specific snippet or a specific snippet's location in generated VCL.

Viewing a list of dynamic VCL Snippets

To view the entire list of a service's dynamic VCL Snippets directly in the Fastly control panel:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate VCL service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version. Click VCL Snippets. The VCL Snippets page appears listing all dynamic VCL Snippets for your service in the Dynamic snippets area.

Viewing the source of a specific snippet

You can view just the source of a specific snippet:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate VCL service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version. Click VCL Snippets. Click View Source to the right of the name of the snippet.

Viewing the location of a specific snippet in generated VCL

You can view a specific snippet's location in generated VCL:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. From the Home page, select the appropriate VCL service. You can use the search box to search by ID, name, or domain. Click Edit configuration and then select the option to clone the active version. Click VCL Snippets. Click Show in Generated VCL to the right of the name of the snippet. The Generated VCL window appears.

Fetching a list of all dynamic VCL Snippets

To list all dynamic VCL Snippets attached to a service, make the following API call in a terminal application:

$ curl -X GET -s https://api.fastly.com/service/<Service ID>/version/<Version ID>/snippet -H "Fastly-Key:FASTLY_API_TOKEN"

Fetching an individual dynamic VCL Snippet

To fetch an individual snippet, make the following API call in a terminal application:

$ curl -X GET -s https://api.fastly.com/service/<Service ID>/snippet/<Snippet ID> -H "Fastly-Key:FASTLY_API_TOKEN"

Unlike fetching regular VCL Snippets, you do not include the version in the URL and you must use the ID returned when the snippet was created, not the name.

Updating an existing dynamic VCL Snippet

To update an individual snippet, make the following API call in a terminal application:

$ curl -X PUT -s https://api.fastly.com/service/<Service ID>/snippet/<Snippet ID> -H "Fastly-Key:FASTLY_API_TOKEN" -H 'Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded' --data $'content=if ( req.url ) {

set req.http.my-snippet-test-header = \"affirmative\";

}';

Deleting an existing dynamic VCL Snippet

To delete an individual snippet, make the following API call in a terminal application:

$ curl -X DELETE -s https://api.fastly.com/service/<Service ID>/version/<Version ID>/snippet/<my_dynamic_snippet_name> -H "Fastly-Key:FASTLY_API_TOKEN"

Including dynamic snippets in custom VCL

By specifying a location of none for the type parameter, snippets will not be rendered in VCL. This allows you to include snippets in custom VCL using the following syntax:

include "snippet::<snippet name>"

The same VCL Snippet can be included in custom VCL in as many places as needed.

