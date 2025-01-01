  1. Home
Fastly VCL

These articles describe Fastly VCL.

About Fastly VCL
Fastly VCL is a domain-specific programming language that evolved from the Varnish proxy cache , forming a core part of Fastly's…

Getting started with VCL
Customize your content delivery.

Uploading custom VCL
Fastly allows you create your own Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) files with specialized configurations. By uploading custom VCL…

VCL best practices
Best practices in Fastly VCL have changed over time to help address expectation gaps and improve maintainability. This page covers some of…

VCL regular expression cheat sheet
Fastly VCL uses a subset of Perl Compatible Regular Expression (PCRE) syntax. This is case sensitive and forward slashes don't need to be…

Clustering in VCL
In normal operation, a request directed to a Fastly POP will be handled by two separate cache servers acting together in a process we call…

Synthetic errors in VCL
If a fatal error occurs in your service while processing your VCL logic, Fastly will generate an error response with a 503 HTTP status…

VCL Snippets
These articles describe VCL Snippets and how to use them.

