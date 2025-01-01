Fastly VCL
These articles describe Fastly VCL.
Fastly VCL is a domain-specific programming language that evolved from the Varnish proxy cache , forming a core part of Fastly's…
Fastly allows you create your own Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) files with specialized configurations. By uploading custom VCL…
Best practices in Fastly VCL have changed over time to help address expectation gaps and improve maintainability. This page covers some of…
Fastly VCL uses a subset of Perl Compatible Regular Expression (PCRE) syntax. This is case sensitive and forward slashes don't need to be…
In normal operation, a request directed to a Fastly POP will be handled by two separate cache servers acting together in a process we call…
If a fatal error occurs in your service while processing your VCL logic, Fastly will generate an error response with a 503 HTTP status…
These articles describe VCL Snippets and how to use them.
